I like to try to do the right thing, but I’m not sure if anyone really cares.

Today, I got a text reminder for my ultrasound tomorrow.

Not happening. I am not the person the text was intended for. I am not “Tim.”

Since the call is from an unknown number, there is no way I can let the office know that they did not get in touch with Tim.

I deleted the message from a mover telling me he would be at my apartment to move my piano by 9 a.m. I don’t own a piano or live in an apartment. He had not left his number or his name and once again the caller was “unknown.”

When my husband and I had a second line installed in the house, we started getting messages from a collection agency looking for a certain person. I kept pressing delete. But after the 13th message from the agency, I thought it was time to call them back, just to do the right thing. Wrong number, I told them.

They were suspicious. They asked whether I was in fact the person they were trying to reach.

“No, no,” I assured them, adding a laugh for good measure. “We have had this number for a short while and you will not find the person you need here.”

I thought the laugh was a good touch because I wanted to show them that I was comfortable with the phone call and had nothing to hide. Eventually, they did stop calling.

I don’t make a point of trying to correct those mistaken messages. But …

There was this one crazy time where I found myself a little frantic trying to contact an “unknown” caller. I’d picked up a message – obviously left in error – that said I was expected in surgery the next morning. This clearly required immediate action, at least so I thought.

A phone call about surgery might have been alarming in itself had I had a condition that warranted surgery, but the truly alarming aspect was the presumption that I was the doctor who was expected to be doing the surgery. I was careful not to press delete.

According to the message, I was covering for a doctor who was leaving for vacation at 5 p.m. that very day. The surgery was the next morning at 8. I was the “attending.”

My heart raced a little as I listened to the message twice more.

It was not clear to me what the doctor’s name was, so I pressed 3-3 to play the message back s-l-o-w-l-y. I took a guess at the spelling of the name. Then I listened again. It was a quarter to four in the afternoon. I began looking up doctors with the name I thought I’d heard. The person who’d left the message had alluded to the type of surgery involved, so with help from Google I was able to narrow down my search to one doctor. I would just call and let her know there had been a mistake.

I was only the tiniest bit apprehensive that I had gotten the information totally wrong or that the message had been a prank.

Still, I felt I simply had to try to do the right thing. Something about the fact the other doctor was leaving for vacation in an hour made me feel this was an urgent matter. Taking a deep breath, I dialled the number and thankfully did not get a busy signal or an answering machine. The conversation went like this:

“You don’t know me, but you left a message on my machine and I think it was a mistake.”

The person who answered the phone did not hang up, but I could sense she was raising her eyebrows in wonder. After all, it must be the end of her work day and now she had to deal with this weird phone call.

I persisted. I explained how I’d picked up a message and just wanted the person to know there had been a mistake.

There was silence on the other end.

I continued to repeat the message about being expected in surgery.

“Who are you?” the woman asked.

She must have thought I was the one pulling a prank.

“You don’t know me, but I’m the one who got the message on my machine. The one that said the doctor is going on vacation at 5 p.m. today.”

I repeated my phone number – perhaps the number that she’d thought she dialled was similar to mine and she would recognize her mistake.

She put me on hold.

When she came back on, I thought she would say thank you for calling. She didn’t. “Okay,” she said, and then she hung up.

Really?

I had just spent 15 worried minutes trying to do the right thing, and I was pretty sure the person on the other end of the phone had not appreciated my phone call at all.

It was, of course, possible the two doctors had already spoken and confirmed all the details but, really, thanks would have worked.

I have learned a lesson or two from my experiences:

I pay attention to the name or phone number when I text or e-mail or phone someone.

I never leave a message on an answering machine unless I recognize the person’s voice or other identifying information.

I do hope Tim made his appointment.

April Laufer lives in Toronto.