After turning the last page of my favourite novel, I close the book, hug it to my chest, curl into a ball and start to cry.

Yup, that’s what a book can do to you. If it makes you emotionally unstable, it was most likely a great book. I’m not embarrassed to say I have been emotionally scarred from multiple novels.

In modern society, it’s all about technology. Everyone uses these little devices that hold so much information, but some people start to forget about the presence of books in our lives.

Books hold a lot of information within them, too. People have asked me, “Why don’t you just read online books? It takes up less space in your bedroom.”

The answer is simple: There is nothing better than opening the glossy cover of a book, feeling the paper pages, looking at the thousands of words printed on those pages ready to tell a magnificent story, smelling the bookish scent that comes with it. The feeling of a physical book gives for a way better reading experience.

Besides, what if I don’t mind that my bedroom mainly consists of books, leaving a small square of space for my bed?

Though I do mind that my wallet cries whenever I step into a bookstore, because – let’s be real here – books aren’t cheap. My mom has had to, on multiple occasions, pull me away before I could pick up another book to add to my steadily growing stack.

When did having a passion for reading become associated with being a so-called nerd?

“You’re buying books again?”

“This one came out today and I’ve been waiting forever to read this other one.”

“We just bought you books a week ago. Don’t you have enough?”

“I finished them all. I need more. There is never enough.”

I think there’s something magical about going to a bookstore – almost as magical as the wizarding world of Harry Potter. It fills me with wonder and happiness to step in and see shelves upon shelves of nothing but books. So many stories waiting to be discovered.

I have been reading books for as long as I can remember. I have always loved to read and never thought otherwise about this hobby – until I heard that some people consider reading to be “nerdy” and “geeky.”

What’s wrong with wanting to read a really good book? There’s nothing nerdy about wanting to learn more. I’m not a geek for wanting to read a good fantasy story with villains and heroes and heroines.

When did having a passion for reading become associated with being a so-called nerd? People say it like it’s an insult, but really, what’s wrong with being a nerd anyway?

People who judge others for their love of novels just don’t understand what book lovers experience when reading stories. They don’t understand the feeling of wonder and amazement that comes from these paper pages, the emotional roller coaster the stories set us on.

Books are like loyal friends – always ready for the day you decide enough is enough in the real world. You take their hand and skip into a whole other universe with them.

Throughout my life, I have managed to get through tough times by disappearing into a book, into another character’s story.

I envelop myself in the conflicts, crazy plot twists and small successes that make up these novels, and I forget my own worries in the real world. I forget about the endless piles of homework, the anxiety over university applications and interviews.

There are many days where I feel so stressed and frustrated with everything, and various problems haunt me constantly. Nothing seems to be going right and, in that moment, it feels like I’ve hit rock bottom in life.

Then I open a novel and begin to read. Slowly, I start to lose myself in the thousands of words that paint an exhilarating story. When I close the book, everything feels okay again.

“If that character can survive in a world like that, I can surely make it through this day,” I say to myself.

Novels have inspired me, sparked my creativity, helped lead the way through darkness toward the light. Books are everything to me and to hear people speak so disdainfully of them, it pains my inner book fanatic.

People often say things such as, “Why would you like this? That’s so weird, why don’t you do this instead?” It makes the other person feel ashamed of their hobbies and interests.

I’ve learned to tune them out and I’ve found many individuals, both online and offline, who share the same love of reading as me.

It makes me feel better knowing there are people out there who understand and share the same interest as me.

I’ve stopped caring what others think of my interests, and I just openly express my passions to all and everyone.

It’s helped me find small communities that share the same interests as me, and we can “geek out” together, which is actually quite fun.

Books will always have a special place in my heart and nothing anyone says will ever change that. I’m just going to keep turning the pages of my life and maybe one day, I’ll reach a happy ending that allows me to close the book and, with a smile on my face, pass it on to the next bookworm to start a brand new story.

Delphia Tsang lives in Mississauga