As a child, I asked my dad about his never-ending aches and pains. He looked solemn, and with biblical emphasis pronounced, “You’ll see.” Just like his father said unto him.

At 54, my body hurts all the time, so I get it. But aging’s assault on my pride and status is the bigger challenge. A recent scuba-diving trip with my family to Cozumel, Mexico, drove home the point.

I am a seasoned scuba guy, having logged more than 500 dives in all kinds of conditions and sketchy circumstances. I wooed my wife and three kids into learning, too. This took 20 years, and we are a fierce underwater gang.

Until this trip, I was their leader. The gang trusted me. I nursed them through their panic attacks in a coral cave. I kept a keen eye when their nitrogen buzz kicked in at 120 feet. I was their guardian and I protected them and they believed in me. I was Dad.

But in an instant, my status as alpha diver was gone. On an exquisite morning dive in calm waters, just one kilometre offshore, I suddenly abandoned my family underwater. I surfaced alone. Watching me from 50 feet below, they were astonished.

I was just too buoyant. In the scuba world this is called a “runaway ascent,” when you pop uncontrollably at the end of a dive like a cork. It’s bush league and only tolerated in a beginner.

I tried finessing the problem on my second dive through sheer will, kicking downward like a hapless penguin. But determination won’t change the laws of physics, only lead weights will.

The irony about diving is it’s often harder to stay down than go up – lots of positive buoyancy forces are at play, such as the foamy wetsuit or the air tank itself. Divers of a certain age, and fat content, need more lead because they don’t sink as easily.

Back on the boat, our dive master, Jorge, rather publicly suggested another four pounds on my weight belt. This was received with deafening silence by my entire brood. A true Darwinian moment. Survival is meant for the fittest, not the fattest.

The extra poundage didn’t work. On my third and fourth dives, I loaded up another four, bringing the total to 22 pounds. This is an affront to any self-respecting scuba aficionado. But it did the trick. I could see my kids’ underwater snickers beneath the surface.

Back on the boat, I cornered Jorge, hoping his counsel could somehow make this all go away. It should be noted that he’s no spring chicken either. Jorge is 60 with a potbelly, but is as sleek as a barracuda under the water, so his words would carry more weight than the lead I was loading up on. He lowered his voice, and included me in his confidence meant for old fellas.

“You see Steven, when we age, our muscle turns to fat and that makes us float more. It’s harder to stay down. There is no shame.”

My ego zeroed in on the utterance of “muscle to fat,” and what I really heard was “manhood eroding.”

Marcus, my 21 year old, nearly split his wetsuit laughing. I observed in horror that he has exactly two pounds on his weight belt. His posture is as straight as Robin Hood’s arrow, while my body is slowly turning into the letter S. And then my wife declared, all cozy in her sublime yoga body, that she would like to have Marcus as her dive buddy.

“He’s not so controlling and it would be lots of fun.”

This was the unkindest cut of all.

I ceded the role without a fuss, cracking a few Dad jokes that failed to hit their mark. My 15-year-old Freudian, Danielle, chimed in: “You’re just joking around as a defence mechanism to mask your shame.”

Every day since that trip, I have been taking stock of my own life, searching for a positive take on getting older.

I have greater stability than ever. My family is healthy. They talk to me. I am slightly more patient. My insight is keener, honed by the sheer volume of mistakes I’ve made over the decades.

All good.

I can still spell my name when peeing. My immunity works pretty well. Not too many tummy troubles.

But the loss of stature is the toughie. For this, I lean on religious role models and philosophers in an attempt at solace.

Buddhism has its bodhisattva: a person on the cusp of Nirvana who, obliged to support others, resists the lure of escaping into bliss.

I can’t resist the lure of milkshakes and cheezies, so resisting bliss seems a stretch. I suspect, though, that supporting others is my key to staving off senility.

Plato’s Philosopher King knows the world is all spin, and that most of us are lost in illusions. But the king has a moral imperative, because of his virtue, to guide the rest of us nincompoops.

I crave illusion. And the virtue thing, that’s a work in progress. But by reaffirming that my life’s purpose can be about helping my kids, and my students, and my world in general, I have a fighting chance to endure the many physical humiliations yet to come with grace and equanimity.

Marcus, it seems, is now the alpha diver. It’s nature’s way. I accept it.

Steven Gottlieb lives in Toronto.