“What on Earth are you wearing shorts for?” the leader of a small troop of hikers shouts at us over the roaring wind, by way of greeting. They have appeared out of the storm in front of us, heading down as we head up. Standing in single file, all sporting large packs with DayGlo rain covers, they look like a squad of beetles. The storm has been approaching all day, yet here we are, despite our better judgment. My dad and I look at each other, down at our bare knees, and then squint through the driving rain and shout back: “We’re from Canada!”

I’m not sure how this became our answer; shorts were certainly not a good choice given the weather. Coming from Canada gives us no authority over a British hiker in a proper rainstorm. The answer satisfied him though, and with a chuckle, we parted ways.

We were on our way up Helvellyn, one of the highest peaks in England’s Lake District. I was 11 years old and my dad and I were eager to do some hiking that was a little more demanding than what could be accomplished with the whole family, four-year-old brother in tow.

The regular route to ascend Helvellyn includes crossing Striding Edge, a slate ridgeline that provides hikers with the thrill of exposure and guards the peak from picnicking families on vacation from Canada. This ridge is the centre of my story and holds a place of mythical significance in my mind. I’ve crossed ridges more exposed, or more dangerous, even more spectacular since. I’ve held my breath and walked the knife’s edge in the Alps, the Canadian Rockies and the Andes. However, none of these were on that particular day, in that particular storm, at the particularly impressionable age of 11.

We left the troop of beetles on a small plateau and, as I remember it, Striding Edge rose directly from this grassy refuge like the tail of a black dragon. We would cautiously ascend, clambering over slate scales, trying not to awaken him from eons of slumber. At this point in my mountain life, I had graduated from the wooden walking stick carved by my great uncle to an aluminum trekking pole with “Rambler 200” or something to that effect printed on the side. The upgrade symbolized to me that I was ready for some “proper hiking,” and maybe even some “tricky scrambling,” so with this weapon in hand, it was with confidence that we set out.

The ridge was indeed proper in places and tricky in others. We kept to the leeward side as long as possible, until the path crossed up and over to where we would bear the brunt of the storm. The valley was filled with cloud, and the wind drove it all into the ridge and upward. Streaks of mist were whipping up the slope, past us on the narrow trail and shooting off the top of the ridge as if it were a giant ramp. The mist would clear the ridgeline and then curl downwards in the eddy, giving the storm a chaotic fury above us. When the rain was not pelting us sideways, it was coming up from the valley below, making the poor choice of wearing shorts particularly evident. The muddy trail was slippery, the wet slate even more so, and even with the Rambler 200 in hand, a slip into the void seemed like a real possibility. By the time we were halfway across, the soup in the valley was so thick we couldn’t see more than a few metres below us. The valley floor didn’t exist any more, there was nothing but the ridge. A fall off of the dragon’s tail took on an infinite quality, the helpless victim slowly turning in boundless grey space as the mists whipped by faster and faster. Terror turns into curiosity, curiosity into indifference, acceptance. Who could tell us it wouldn’t end this way?

I was grinning. This was awesome!

I’m sure my dad thought this was awesome, too. And watching me tell the story to my mom and her reaction would be even more awesome.

We crossed the ridge without incident and met two hikers coming down from the summit.

“The Chimney is a waterfall! There’s no way up, boys,” they told us “I’d head back if I were you.” At this point, this was a close second best to actually reaching the summit. We would have had to climb something called the Chimney?

My 11-year-old mind imagined us climbing at least 50 metres of vertical up a dark gash in a sheer rock face with so much water coming down it turns into a waterfall. Then, in my mind’s eye, a torrent gushes out of this dread chimney, flushing out two bedraggled messengers to warn all to venture no further. This would be a real adventure!

But my dad decided to call it a day. We took a different route down back to the car and, apparently, became lost on the way, which strangely plays no part in my memory. Soon, we were drinking hot chocolate in a café, our dripping coats and muddy boots a sure sign to the other patrons that we had just done some proper hiking and tricky scrambling. Disappointment about missing the Chimney was forgotten, replaced by that postadventure glow and the anticipation of relating the tale to the rest of the family.

To look back now at photographs from our adventure would mean digging through old photo albums at the family farm in Ontario. But I think I like them to be a little inaccessible. The reality of our great adventure would surely pale in comparison to its memory.

Harry Gillett lives in Innsbruck, Austria.