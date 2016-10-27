Educator, artist, mentor, book lover. Born on Oct. 21, 1944, in Zelechow, Poland; died on Aug. 19, 2016, in Richmond Hill, Ont., of complications from pulmonary fibrosis, aged 71.

Chana Genendle Mliczkiewicz came to Canada with her parents, Fela and Ela, in the fall of 1948, when she was 4. The family of three, the only survivors of two large, extended families who perished in the Holocaust, settled in Toronto.

Anne, as she was now known, was a gifted child, skipping a couple of grades and entering Grade 9 when she was 12. She was younger than her classmates and tended to befriend those who struggled academically, setting the stage for her career as a teacher. Anne was almost 12 when her sister Linda was born, and she took on the nurturing duties of a mother while their mother, Fela, went to work.

After finishing her teacher training, Anne taught for several years. At 25, after a 10-year courtship, she married her childhood sweetheart, Vincent (Dave) Porretta, a businessman. She was Jewish, he was Catholic, and at the time there was little tolerance for interfaith marriage, which added some complications. But there was never anyone else for her but her beloved Dave.

Anne put her career on hold for a time to care for her daughters, Kerri and Tara. When they were both in school, she returned to the classroom. She had an exemplary career as an elementary school teacher, first with the Toronto public board, then with the York Region District School Board. She saw the good in every student. When others felt students were unreachable, she reached them. She never saw disabilities, only abilities. She became a mentor to new teachers, a literacy specialist, and an adjunct professor of education at York University.

After she retired in 2006, at 61, she pursued her passions as a visual artist, card maker and scrapbooker. And she was delighted to be able to spend time with her grandchildren, Joshua and Abby.

Anne had a lifelong love of books and amassed a large collection of children’s books. In the past year, she donated many of them to a variety of school libraries, carefully matching the books to the communities the libraries served.

One retirement project she planned with sister Linda, a high school vice-principal, was to write a book about their favourite teaching memories. One of Anne’s chapters would include her Grade 1 lesson, “B is for Buffalo,” which involved a picture of a buffalo and interesting facts. At the end of the lesson, one little boy put his hand up and said, “You mean a buffalo is an animal? I thought it was where you went shopping!”

Anne loved Facebook and saw it as a way to keep connected to her friends, especially when she could no longer get out. Her description of herself on her home page captured her spirit beautifully: “Jewish by birth, liberal by choice, spiritual by nature, and open-minded by lived experience.”

A few weeks before her death, she told Linda that she didn’t feel sad about the things she could no longer do – she was just happy that she got to do them. Anne always treated others respectfully and with love, and that is the legacy she leaves: A woman who was loved and respected by everyone she met.

Linda Miller is Anne’s sister; Teena Poirier is her niece.

