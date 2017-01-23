Husband, father, twin, engineer. Born Dec. 9, 1931, in Ottawa; died July 25, 2016, in London, Ont., of pneumonia, at the age of 84.

Art and his twin sister Janet were raised in the village of Morrisburg, Ont., on the shores of the St. Lawrence river, by their father, Art Sr., a lawyer, and their mother, Mabel, a former nurse. They lived in a magnificent house overlooking the canal. From their front yard, they would watch ships pass and Art would throw apples to the crew.

Art loved animals. One day, much to the twins’ delight, Art Sr. came home with a Great Dane whose owner could no longer care for him. He was called Count and he got along splendidly with their cats, who would curl up next to the big dog during the cold winters. Art and Janet once swam across the canal with Count, but Count refused to swim back. Art and Janet convinced a neighbour, who had lost an arm in the war, to row across the canal to retrieve their dog. Their mother was not too happy to learn of their escapades.

Art was a gifted athlete. He had a particular love for hockey, which started at a young age playing on the frozen canal. He would shoot pucks inside the house with his father, once shattering a large crystal chandelier which hung in their foyer, much to his mother’s dismay.

By the mid-1950s, the St. Lawrence Seaway project was under way. Many houses were relocated prior to the flooding, but Art’s beloved family home was too large to move from the canal. It was lost to the Seaway, as was Morrisburg’s main street.

Art studied civil engineering at McGill University and worked at the City of London for 35 years. He met his wife Joan in London and they married and had three children. Art was a devoted husband and father, teaching his children, by example, to work hard, be kind and have integrity.

He also had a great sense of humour and warned of not taking everything too seriously. He would advise that sometimes you need to put your feet up and have a glass of wine, preferably while listening to some Dixieland jazz. Art had a talent for music: He played the trumpet as a young man and entertained family by playing the piano by ear.

After his retirement, he could often be found sitting on his deck marvelling at the birds and other animals at play. He would be so pleased every year when a pair of ducks would arrive at the end of the yard and stay for a few weeks.

In recent years, Art suffered physical and cognitive decline, but he was a fighter and rallied many times after doctors had lost hope. He stayed with us to meet his new grandson, which brought him and us tremendous joy. Janet died suddenly not long before Art. We so greatly miss them both.

Shauna Flynn is Art’s daughter.

