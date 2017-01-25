Journalist. Mentor. Family man. War hero. Born Feb. 11, 1924, in Potters Bar, U.K.; died Nov. 26, 2016, in Ottawa, of compications from pneumonia; aged 92.

Bob Gibbens was “a true gentleman and a great teacher,” in the words of one of the many Montreal journalists he mentored.

No matter where he worked, Bob was always on top of the business news with his own extensive filing system, and knew the companies he covered better than any other journalist, better even than some top executives of those companies. His pointed questions to top CEOs revealed an intimate knowledge of their activities.

He was business editor of the Montreal Star when it ceased publication in 1979. From there, he worked in the Montreal bureau of The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business, and in 1988, when that unlikely pair of press barons, Pierre Péladeau and Robert Maxwell, launched their short-lived Montreal Daily News, Bob took up Péladeau’s standing offer and became the new paper’s business editor.

From there, with an intervening convalescence after a heart attack, Bob came to the Montreal bureau of the Financial Post and then on to the Montreal Gazette.

His kindness and courage would first be tested in the Second World War. At 18, he was conscripted into the British army, becoming a tank commander with the rank of lieutenant. He was involved in heavy fighting across France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. On Feb. 17, 1945, Bob was leading his tank troop in Operation Veritable, a Canadian-led effort to dislodge German troops from the west bank of the river Rhine.

“On arrival he found it full of Germans and the [infantry] company was not yet there,” reads the War Office account. “He deployed his troop so quickly and so well that he brought accurate close-range fire on the defenders. He closed in on them with such determination that those who were not casualties surrendered to him.

“He dismounted with his gunner and rounded them up, accounting for about 40 prisoners.”

For this action, Bob was awarded the Military Cross, one of the highest decorations in the British army.

Bob didn’t talk much about what he did in the war. And when I learned that Bob had been awarded the Military Cross, he was, typically, modest. “Ah, they gave them out with the

rations,” he said.

In fact, it was British Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery who pinned the Military Cross on 21-year-old Lt. Gibbens.

After the war, rather than pursuing university studies he said he could not afford, Bob returned to his chosen trade, journalism. His father was a newspaper executive at Lord Rothermere’s Associated Newspapers chain and before his wartime service, Bob had been a cub reporter.

Bob was working in London at the Daily Express in 1955 when he met France Tellier, a member of a storied Quebec family, in England to perfect her English. They fell in love and Bob came to Montreal where they married in 1957.

I met Bob in the 1970s and worked with him later at the Financial Post but only learned about Bob the soldier from reading My Paper Chase, the autobiography of Sir Harold Evans. Bob kept in touch with “Harry,” who went on to become editor of the Sunday Times.

In an e-mail, Sir Harold described Bob as “an idol of mine, not just for rescuing me on my first day as a sub on the Manchester Evening News but for his gentle gallantry, fast pencil and innate modesty tinged with asperity when he saw bad conduct.”

In his autobiography, Mr. Evans recalled working in London with Bob, a “soft-spoken sub editor.” He only learned himself that Bob had been awarded the Military Cross when an official letter, addressed to “Robert Gibbens MC” was delivered on Bob’s day off.

Bob and France would have five daughters and eventually move from Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district to the Town of Mount Royal because, Bob said, the schools were better. France predeceased Bob last year.

Bob was widely read and he took an avid interest in the history of his adopted homeland. He also taught himself how to play classical pieces on the piano.

As his daughter Dominique said at his funeral, even with the heavy workload Bob imposed on himself, he was always home for dinner.

Bob was constantly learning about changing business conditions and the latest technology and could churn out crisp, concise, comprehensive and oh-so-readable copy. He filed his last story to the Montreal Gazette in November, 2015.

Sharp as a tack to the end, in his final months, Bob was enrolled in a university course

titled Ancient Religions of the East: India, China, Korea and Japan.

Kevin Dougherty was a friend and mentee of Bob Gibbens.

Report Typo/Error