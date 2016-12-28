Nurse, educator, humanitarian, activist. Born Sept. 28, 1946, in Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask., died Aug. 10, 2016, of complications from brain cancer in Saskatoon; aged 69.

Gerri’s journey on this Earth took her far from her birthplace of Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask., to places such as Papua New Guinea. From her early years as a Saskatoon schoolgirl and cheerleader, she grew into a tenacious advocate for the marginalized around the world. Gerri was driven by a lifelong desire to learn and a deep-seated passion for women’s equality and social justice; she was a dynamo who did everything wholeheartedly.

Gerri was one of five children. Her mother Grace was a recipient of the Order of Canada for her humanitarian work, and she was Gerri’s role model. Gerri obtained a nursing degree at the University of Saskatchewan, and later a PhD in community health and epidemiology; she also earned a master of public health from the University of Hawaii.

Gerri married her high-school boyfriend, Murray Dickson, at the age of 21. Both were strongly committed to cross-cultural and international development work, a commitment that shaped their lives. Working with CUSO, a non-profit development organization, they had two-year postings in Nigeria, Papua New Guinea and Mozambique, followed by many international projects. In 1999, as a U of S faculty member, Gerri became director of a 15-year project to train Mozambican health workers in community involvement, which has been acknowledged as exemplary. Gerri’s love for Mozambique, its people and its music filled her with joy and a strong sense of purpose. Among her many awards, Gerri was named a U of S Alumnus of Influence and a Global Citizen by the Saskatchewan Council for International Co-operation.

Gerri’s other passion was working with indigenous people. For her doctorate, she worked with aboriginal grandmothers. As a nursing professor, Gerri helped design and co-ordinate the Northern Native Access Program to Nursing to support indigenous students. In 2015, Gerri and Murray established a study award for First Nations and Métis students in Saskatchewan. Many years earlier, they had adopted two First Nations boys, Brennan and Michael. They encouraged the boys to be in touch with their heritage.

For Gerri, social justice had no borders. She was passionate about her politics and put her views into action. As a breast-cancer survivor, she was part of the group that conceptualized the Hope Cancer Help Centre in Saskatoon. Gerri was also fun-loving and liked to dance and party. She was an avid runner who competed in the World Masters Games in Edmonton.

Gerri was immensely competent, dedicated and accomplished in her professional life – but what made Gerri so special to her colleagues is that she was also a loyal, caring friend. Gerri brought her whole self to every relationship she had.

Denise Kouri is a close friend and colleague of Gerri’s.

