Teacher. Volunteer. Mother. Fierce agricultural fair competitor. Born Dec.30, 1928, in Bradwell, Sask.; died Nov. 27, 2016, in Balcarres, Sask., of complications from West Nile neurological syndrome; aged 87.

At 19, with six weeks of training under her belt, Isabel started her teaching career in a one-room school east of Saskatoon. Her transport was a horse named Rufus, whom she would hitch to a two-wheeled cart (or a sleigh in winter) and drive three miles to the schoolhouse loaded down with three students, a cream can of drinking water, lunch buckets, a sheaf of oats for Rufus and a flour sack full of books.

Sixty years later, a second Rufus came into her life – this time a power wheelchair. She came to refer to them as Rufus 1 and Rufus 2. Both horse and chair were indispensable and sometimes balky, but they bookended a life defined by a determination to keep moving no matter what obstacles arose.

Isabel married a farmer, had three daughters and put down roots in Abernethy, a village an hour east of Regina. She gave dozens of children impromptu horse-riding lessons, raised prize-winning Shorthorn cattle and gardened and volunteered with abandon. Isabel lent her energy to countless community pursuits from her local church to curling bonspiels, from curating and fundraising at the Abernethy Nature-Heritage Museum to organizing the Abernethy Agricultural Fair. At the fair, she would enter up to 60 categories, everything from apple pie and wholewheat bread to chocolate fudge – all in mock-fierce competition with her friends and neighbours.

Isabel passionately believed that community service is the rent you pay for time on Earth, and she kept at it until the moment she died, often volunteering in the care home where she lived.

Isabel was forever busy but never too occupied to connect, and friends, family and strangers benefited from her gift for being genuinely interested in everyone she met.

A child of the Depression, she was blessed with a sturdy Scottish constitution: Isabel was resilient. She was widowed at 55 – a loss she endured by forging even stronger bonds with friends and family – beat cancer and seemed ageless. But in 2007, she ran into a mosquito bearing the West Nile virus, perhaps while horseback riding or playing with her grandchildren. That bite led to almost full-body paralysis and West Nile neurological syndrome.

Five months later and able to move her left wrist, she learned to drive a power wheelchair. Rufus 2 was as burdened as her wagon of 60 years before, bearing a ventilator and oxygen tank, and a tray to hold the letterboard and computer she used to communicate.

As she moved into her 80s, Isabel relearned to breathe, speak and walk on her own, propelled by determination and support from therapists and her daughters. Four years after that fateful mosquito bite, she walked out of Regina’s Wascana Rehabilitation Centre and went home – to a care facility just a few miles from Abernethy.

Ever the teacher, Miss Robertson learned from hard times and taught those around her. The lessons were many: one’s wealth is measured in faith, family and friends; when faced with adversity, get on with it; turn your face to the sun.

When confronted with the reality of what would become her final illness, she said: “Well, I am going to keep on living, and when it is over, it is over. What a ride it has been!”

Catherine Barnsley, Nancy Garratt and Janet Cleggett are Isabel’s daughters.

