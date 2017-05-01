Steadfast. Independent. Kind. Family businessman. Born April 18, 1923, in Chatham, Ont.; died Jan. 26, 2017, in Chatham, of heart failure; aged 93.

One life can make a difference in so many other lives. Keith Lenover showed us that. At his visitation, many people told stories of how Keith had quietly and without fanfare helped them, especially when they were experiencing challenges or hardships. These stories and accolades touched the family deeply.

When Keith was just three years old, his father died suddenly and left Mabel, his mother, and his five siblings struggling through the hardscrabble times of the Great Depression. The five boys slept sideways together in one bed, while Mabel and Eva, the eldest daughter, slept in the other bed in their modest two-bedroom home in Chatham, Ont. Times were more than tough and the sons had to find ways to put food on the table and help their mother. Keith grew into maturity quickly.

The two eldest sons, Charles and Gerald, started Lenover’s Meat Market in 1938 and the younger boys carried out deliveries to customers on their bicycles. With the onset of the Second World War, Keith’s brothers enlisted and the keys of the fledgling family business were handed over to him at the age of 16. Keith was steadfast in his responsibilities to his family, putting aside his own plans for further schooling or any other personal interests he may have had at the time.

Charlie died overseas, but the other brothers returned to Chatham and together built a successful family business that continues today, almost 80 years later, owned and operated by Keith’s son, Michael Lenover.

Keith was highly regarded by a wide circle of friends, farmers and business associates. In his quiet way, Keith was always generous in giving those in need a hand. His own experience of growing up poor did not leave him bitter, but deeply aware of others needs.

Keith married Leota (Oatie) Hunter in 1948 and together they raised three children, Linda, Mike and Janet. He loved his family, his home (living in the same house since 1958) and his community. One sunny day, on a drive back from Wheatley, about 45-minutes west of Chatham, the car followed Lake Erie along some of the flattest land east of the Prairies. The view wasn’t one most people would notice. But Keith wasn’t most people. “Beautiful country, eh?” he joyfully pointed out to his somewhat bored passengers.

As he grew older and retired from actively running the business, Keith kept his finger on the pulse of the community with daily, multiple visits to the many coffee shops in Chatham. An astute businessman to the core, he never favoured one over the other.

He was keenly interested in politics, enjoyed knowing the current prices of beef, soybeans and corn and had a smile for all whom he met. He was a man of deep faith and a loyal member of the Chatham Baptist Church and deeply missed its fellowship when it closed.

Small businesses are considered the backbone of the Canadian economy and Lenover’s Quality Meats provides us with a snapshot of how, in this small Southwestern Ontario city, one family helped build an economy and strengthened the community.

As the son who stayed out of uniform and remained behind, Keith’s steadfastness and sacrifice seems almost quaint today. But to all who knew and loved him, we saw a solid man who seemed to be one of those people who would go on forever.

Janet Lenover is Keith’s youngest daughter.

