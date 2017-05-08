Larry Balaban loved to talk. Even in his Grade 3 report card, his teacher noted that he “needed to work on reading quietly.” However, talking would stand Larry in good stead as he proceeded to excel in law school at York University and then through a long and successful career as a lawyer and real estate executive, negotiating complex leasing deals for several prominent Canadian retailers. Larry used his penchant for conversation to his advantage in business, charming colleagues and landlords alike.

To say that Larry was a character is an understatement; I often said I married a “concept.” Larry had an incredible zest for life, travelling extensively and snapping thousands of photos wherever he went. Larry was an extrovert’s extrovert, introducing himself to strangers in all manner of situations and revelling in “working the room.”

Larry grew up in North York in Toronto, learning the value of hard work early at the family store, Balaban’s Produce Company, run by his father, Bill. He also ran games of chance at the Canadian National Exhibition in the summer, where one year, the prize was a live puppy. In fact, it was work that brought Larry and I together when we met at the corner of Yonge and St. Clair on a sunny day to discuss a sublet – a meeting that he always said was bashert, or destiny.

A devoted father to Erin and Marc, Larry was bursting with pride when they graduated from university and launched successful careers. Always wanting to connect with his kids, Larry once visited Erin in Calgary and decided to read the paper and sun himself right on the lawn where she worked, much to her chagrin. He called Marc often, and would fill his voice mail to capacity.

Larry gave back to his community by volunteering with the Sar-El organization, where he enjoyed the work with the Israeli army but missed his chocolate.

In retirement, when he wasn’t riding his bike downtown or playing golf (where he kept a fractional score based on effort), Larry could be found on his back deck. Here he would simultaneously suntan, listen to AM radio, read the paper, drink Diet Coke, nosh on chocolate and talk on the phone to one of his many friends.

Larry wasn’t a superficial schmoozer; he had a genuine interest in people, and was always looking to make a new friend. At a barbeque where shy exchange students from Saudi Arabia, who spoke very little English, were meeting a group of Canadians, who spoke no Arabic, Larry made a beeline for the Saudi students. He communicated through a combination of smiling, pointing and comparing the similarities of the Arabic and Hebrew alphabets. Years later, those students would speak warmly about the friendly man who spoke with them that night. Family, tradition, food and fun were essential for Larry. He would be in his element when family would congregate at his house for a Passover Seder. Although the Seder would follow a circuitous route under his guidance, there was always a mountain of food and no shortage of conversation and laughter.

Larry enjoyed travelling. An old hand at staking out the best real estate, he would plant himself in a prime spot on the sundeck of any cruise ship and endlessly work on his handwritten memoirs.

Larry passed away peacefully on his last Caribbean cruise, after achieving his lifelong goal of visiting 100 countries.

Bernice Karn is Larry’s wife

