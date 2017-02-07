Archivist. Collector. Ephemerist. Inspiration. Born Oct. 21, 1935, Saskatoon; died Oct. 16, 2016, in Toronto, of complications from surgery; aged 81.

Before Google, there was Pat.

Before the Internet, the Toronto Reference Library maintained a Picture Collection, which consisted of filing cabinets of more than 30,000 paper images. It was curated from the early 1960s until 1995 by Pat Rogal. Her desk on the second floor was always piled high with magazines, brochures and catalogues from which she clipped photographs and images. Pat valued the fleeting, and appreciated the art in the everyday.

Pat was born in Saskatoon and was raised in Milden, Sask. She was the youngest child of the town doctor, Peter Rogal, and her mother, Dorothy Quinn. As a young woman, she couldn’t wait to move to Winnipeg to study art and then on to Toronto. On her second day in the city, she was hired by the Toronto Public Library.

Pat’s pictures were available to the public. Teachers borrowed pictures to enhance lessons and TV and film designers accessed images of historical costumes and homes to create their sets.

The collection was mostly used by local artists and illustrators, when they needed to refer to an image of a tiger, say, or a photograph of a dignitary, in order to complete their commissions. They came to know Pat and rely on her for unusual sources and unique images. Artist Dennis Noble designed stamps for Canada Post, illustrator Anita Kunz went on to draw covers for Variety and The New Yorker, and at her retirement party, award-winning artist Doug Martin said of Pat’s help that, “My career as an illustrator has benefited more than can be measured.” It is hard to imagine artists now praising Google images in the same way.

As time passed, computerization threatened the paper Picture Collection and Pat retired from the Toronto Public Library in 1995.

Pat also made a significant contribution to the Library’s collection of ephemera – greeting cards, postcards, labels, advertising calendars and business stationery, all evoking the everyday lives and ordinary transactions of times past. She collected vintage cookbooks, which she donated to the Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library at the University of Toronto.

Pat remembered parts of her Prairie childhood fondly, and began to collect Prairie ephemera. She collected farm newspapers from the 1930s, advertising flyers and commemorative brochures, donating them to the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan in 2006.

Another interest was Canadian ceramics and glasswork, and over the decades she picked up pieces at garage sales and flea markets that she later donated to the Art Gallery of Burlington. She always had an eye for the interesting, the unusual and the overlooked. Dozens of old tins bearing brand advertisements for tea, baking products and tobacco lined the shelves in her apartment.

Tasked with cleaning out her possessions, I came across hundreds of pictures torn from magazines. On a photo of a celebrity from People magazine, she had written “Biography > Reynolds.” On a postcard from a friend, she had written “England > London > 2016.” Even in her hospital bed, she couldn’t stop collecting and categorizing images.

She will be missed by her family and friends, but honoured forever in the images created by the artists who used the Picture Collection so many years ago.

Ann Richards is Pat’s niece.

