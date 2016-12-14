Father, brother, loyal friend, Norwegian son and spirit. Born Nov. 9, 1940, in Prince Rupert; died July 10, 2016, in Vancouver after a bicycling accident, aged 75.

When Ron Strand was in his early 70s, he asked his son to set up an online-dating profile. When asked what he wanted his profile to say, he said: “Cranky, iconoclastic, socialist.”

Months later, when asked how the online dating was going, he moaned, “They all like sunsets. Who the hell doesn’t like sunsets?”

Born in Prince Rupert, to Norwegian immigrant parents, Ron was the third child in a family of four. The Strand children learned a lot about helping others: Their father being a founding member of the Prince Rupert Fishermen’s Co-op. These values he’d pass on to his own children one day.

After high school, Ron attended University of British Columbia where he obtained his bachelor of commerce degree. However, it was a career of service and commitment to social justice that drew Ron to enroll in New York’s Columbia University, graduating with a master’s degree in social work in 1967.

Ron spent his professional life as a social worker first in Montreal, and then for many years in Vancouver. He railed at the injustices he saw around the world and fought for the marginalized and dispossessed. He wore his heart on his sleeve and attended demonstrations and protests. He once wrote to his children: “There I was, with a protest group outside CBC, downtown in the rain with about 13 other people with banners. It seems futile. But at least the atrocities are not being silenced.”

Ron met his future wife, Liz, in Montreal. They drove across Canada, settled in Vancouver, married in 1972 and had three children. Although they eventually separated, special occasions and holidays continued to be celebrated as a family.

As a father, Ron encouraged his children to follow their dreams. “Do what makes you happy,” he would say, “don’t go for the money.” Though he often felt disconnected, isolated and suffered from depression, when friends and family had their own bleak and challenging times, Ron was there with untiring support and a loving heart. He was the most faithful of friends and never betrayed a confidence.

Throughout his life, Ron found glory in nature. In the winter, after an early morning cup of black coffee with his brother Gordy and likely an impassioned political argument or three at the café, he would pile his skis in the car and head up to the local cross-country hill. Just he and “a few old farts,” as he loved to describe it, up at the crack of dawn and on the trails before the hill even opened. In those moments, away from the madness of the city, away from the rain and the greyness and the unnecessary concerns of a Vancouver winter, he found profound moments of beauty, love, fun and grace that he so dearly treasured.

In fair weather, he routinely took meditative bike rides around Vancouver’s Stanley Park and English Bay. It was during this morning pedal, while wearing a helmet, that Ron fell. He did not recover from the brain injury. Deep and profound love transformed his hospital room into a sacred place, and with a toast of Norwegian aquavit, family and close friends gave thanks, and said goodbye.

Katrina, Matt and Ian Strand are Ronald’s children.

