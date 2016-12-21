Mother, economist, scholar, volunteer. Born Jan. 1, 1926, in San Francisco; died June 10, 2016, in Saskatoon, of esophageal cancer, aged 90.

Tanyss rankled at the Presbyterian concept of predestination. But she accepted the practical impact of the precept is that those “chosen” demonstrate their merit with good works rather than piety. While she was churched her whole life, Tanyss had many misgivings about the mysticism – instead she lived by and promoted the golden rule. This influenced her whole life, which helps to explain the outpouring of heartfelt appreciation for her quiet friendship, leadership and support. Letters received since her death talk of how her example helped others find peace and purpose in their own lives.

Tanyss was raised in a log home on the homestead by her mother, Della, a pioneer school teacher, and her “two Dads” – her father Peter and her bachelor-uncle Tom, who lived with the family until 1936. Both men were severely shell-shocked (now known as PTSD) and together made a complete person. Her family was close and happy. She and her sister Betty, 15 months older, were inseparable from birth until Tanyss’s death. They went daily by horse and buggy (or cutter in the winter) the three miles to the one-room school in nearby Chelan, Sask.

Tanyss completed high school in Saskatoon and earned a series of scholarships to study economics at the Universities of Saskatchewan, Toronto and at Girton College, Cambridge. She went on to become one of the earliest female economists in Canada. She worked in the research department at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa (1947-48), with the Saskatchewan Royal Commission of Agriculture and Rural Life (1952-54), as an instructor at University of Regina (1960-73) and as a books editor in Saskatoon (1973-1986).

Mum was an early advocate of work-life balance, choosing to devote the majority of her energies to family and community. She married Bob Phillips in 1951, they had two sons and lived in Toronto, London, England, Regina and Saskatoon.

Early in their marriage, Tanyss became active in the community. Tanyss and Bob helped to build a new church and she got into the routine of providing help to those in need. Through hiring a succession of elderly Scottish widows to mind my brother and me, Mum learned of the pressing needs among the elderly and less mobile.

In Saskatoon, Mum became a weekly pastoral-care visitor in local hospitals, a commitment she fulfilled for more than 40 years. She also helped a series of elderly shut-ins. Her dedication led to an appointment on the board of the Saskatoon Salvation Army, which she continued into her 70s. For her efforts, Mum was awarded the Governor-General’s Caring Canadian Award in 2003.

Tanyss believed a lasting way to bond with people was through food and fellowship. The dining table was the main focal point of any visit.

Over the years, she developed a long list of gastronomic specialties that she shared widely. Last Christmas, for example, Tanyss produced and gave away 20 jars of relish, more than a dozen shortbreads, a large number of boxes of oatcakes and a smaller set of cakes to more than 20 friends and family.

Tanyss liked to reach out even if she couldn’t meet face to face – she was a diligent, if sometime indecipherable, correspondent, writing weekly letters to family her entire adult life. And in an era when many people can’t be bothered to write holiday greetings, Tanyss kept up a Christmas card list of more than 150 people till the end.

Peter WB Phillips is Tanyss’s son.

