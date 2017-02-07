Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

We could have celebrated a 10-year anniversary navigating Interstate 75 from Windsor, Ont., to Melbourne, Fla. We’d always leave in January, drive 12 hours or so to Atlanta, share a room at the Econolodge, then spend eight more hours in the car to reach her spartan apartment, which she rented until April. The woman in charge? She is, of course, my 86-year-old mother in law.

The drives were like an early script for Driving Miss Daisy, though my Miss Daisy couldn’t sit in the back seat – the car was filled to the gills with her clothes, cooking gear, hot plate and my old bike. (Depending on how quickly I could fly back, I was often marooned in her one-bedroom flat for up to a week. I needed that bike.)

Over nine years, we negotiated issues such as proper temperature, choice of music and the critical use of air conditioning – me in favour, she opposed. And there would be long discussions of where to stop for lunch (separate checks, of course; she considered this a “free vacation” for me.)

Before our last trip, I was whining to my wife about my chauffeur service when I realized that I had spent more time and miles driving my Miss Daisy than I had with my wife in our 25 years together. I’d also covered more land miles with my mother-in-law than I had on my around-the-world journey in 1977.

She fired me twice (temporarily). Both times when I suggested she fly to Florida; I would deliver her car at a pace and timing determined by my schedule and less by her deadline to move in so no rent would be wasted. But her rigidity led to our worst and most memorable experience. One year, coming out of the mountains in Tennessee descending into Chattanooga, we were met by a severe snowstorm. The city was deserted. Traffic was moving but as we crawled south into Georgia it became precarious. We would have to stop early. I proceeded slowly, noting the dozens of pickups and luxury cars abandoned in the median.

In an instant, I must have hit black ice. The car was off the road and on the median; snow was flying over the roof and we scraped along the guard rail for about 200 feet. No airbags deployed; we were a bit shaken but okay.

Miss Daisy was a trouper about it and we became a resourceful team at that point. We stood together in slush over our ankles waiting for help, not knowing if there would be any. Within five minutes, a local couple stopped and called the sheriff and their friend Billy Bob, who had a garage and towing service. I was thankful and yet leery: I couldn’t help my mind wandering to Deliverance, that 1970s cautionary tale.

Within 15 minutes, a sheriff pulled up and proceeded to take down our information. I asked if he was writing me a ticket but he told me in the most delicious Georgia accent that he was simply making out an accident report for insurance purposes. He noticed I was from Windsor and mentioned that he had just been there for police training. From that point on, he went from feared stereotype to angel.

Then the tow truck appeared. We tried to start the car but no luck. Billy Bob told us to open the trunk, which immediately led my estimation of his skills to plummet. But Billy Bob knew the car had an automatic fuel pump shutoff switch in the trunk. He pushed the magic button. The car cranked for a long time but eventually started and filled me with immense relief. We wouldn’t be marooned! Billy Bob towed us slowly back onto the road then presented me with a bill that was not only reasonable but it was the only bill I have ever paid ecstatically.

The car had a broken headlight, tail light and scrapes all along the driver side. But the door opened so we limped up to the next exit and rented the last room available at what looked like the cheaper of the two motels in an unnamed town in north Georgia.

Shortly after settling in, the evening news revealed that I-75 was shut down in Atlanta. Only a few snowplows were operating in the state and the temperature was dropping overnight. I started to sweat, envisioning being trapped in a motel for days with my Miss Daisy.

It was at this moment that my eye caught the movement of a bug on my pillow. Yes, it was a bed bug and there were four more. After viewing them swimming in a water glass, the motel manager, without comment, refunded our room. We were able to move across the street to a bug-free room for half the price.

The next day, the highway reopened. We duct-taped the broken lights and proceeded precariously, arriving safely to her apartment. After I flew home, Miss Daisy had her car repaired and enjoyed a pleasant winter after all.

But this year, she says she is done snowbirding. It closes a 30-year era for her and a nine-year saga for me. I can’t really believe it’s over. While I am now forever bonded with my Miss Daisy, I still dread the possibility of hearing her say, “Well, maybe just one more year.”

Dennis Niedbala lives in Windsor, Ont.