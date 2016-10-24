Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

The first time I switched on the fluorescent lights of the library I would be managing, they flickered in tandem with my rippling excitement. Then they began their slow, steady wheezing. I walked around the room, grazing the timeworn spines of books with my fingertips.

The familiar room seemed to have shrunk. After all, it had been about 15 years since I’d last browsed the library collection at École catholique Jacques-Cartier in Kapuskasing, which I’d attended as a bushy-haired girl. Seated in this room, I had once spent countless hours reading with thick eyeglasses resting on the tip of my nose.

I knew right away that weeding over-stuffed shelves would be my first order of business. They would need to be cleared of outdated resources so that eager little fingers could grasp books with ease.

Was it practical to keep that set of encyclopedias from the early 1960s? I flipped through the first musty volume and scanned an Astronomy article. It featured a photo of saddle-shoe-clad scientists, all groomed with Brylcreem, tinkering with telescopes. A caption read something like: “One day man will land on the Moon.” Getting rid of these outdated books was a no-brainer.

What about those copies of National Geographic from the 1970s and 80s?

As a kid, I had checked these same magazines for stories about Jane Goodall and her troop of gambolling chimps. They had become tattered over the years and were organized in neat stacks that hadn’t been touched in months. Maybe years.

They would best serve as collage material in art class. Instead, I would get subscriptions to age-appropriate children’s magazines that supported today’s curriculum.

Little by little over the next few months, I filled donation boxes – and at times the school dumpster – with old books. Students seemed glad to find the latest and most popular stuff without trouble. The shelves could breathe again.

Well, nearly all the shelves. I had yet to weed those in the spot housing the English novels. Classics that had once swept me away to other worlds and other times were still wedged between glossy softbacks featuring Harry Potter and Junie B. Jones.

The yellow-paged relics harked back to the days I fell in love with reading.

They hid book cards marked with the loop-de-loop names of bookish girls in my grade. Smart girls with English family names who introduced me to the worlds of Anne Shirley and Meg Murry. Kind girls who sought me out during recess so I wouldn’t remain alone in my usual corner.

I found my name inscribed on some old book cards. It usually followed those of my friends. We had all read Anne of Green Gables, Bunnicula and a slew of old Nancy Drews.

I remembered how we’d stolen scenarios from the pages of these novels to re-enact them at recess.

During the spring of 1985, we’d formed a club of sleuths that combed the grassy patches of the schoolyard for made-up clues.

The following winter, we’d watched the boys playing King of the Hill on a 10-foot snow mound and debated which one would be the ideal Gilbert Blythe for our one-act Anne of Green Gables play.

Going over the scribbles and the due dates stamped on the book cards, it seemed as if only a couple of students had borrowed these novels after us. A few sweeps of my barcode scanner were all it took to prove that my hunch was correct.

I knew that holding on to my childhood favourites was unacceptable. I could see the rough shape they were in and knew they we no longer being borrowed. Above all, I was ignoring the first rule of weeding: Do not let your emotions dictate which books to remove from a collection.

Why had I let these books sit on the shelves? Why had I left forgotten book cards, inked with history, in their paper pockets? Knowing that I was surrounded by the very novels that had once helped me overcome a bad day, find a new passion or make friends gave me comfort.

But these books and this space were no longer my safe haven – I had to make way for today’s kids.

After I came to terms with this realization, I made room for brand-new English novels with modern-day heroes, from a quirky Stargirl to a team of Screech Owls. I even got new editions of my favourites set in Narnia and Green Gables.

I ended up working in that school library nearly a decade. My time there was split between the welcome whirlwind of classroom visits and bouts of quiet time ideal for cataloguing books.

From time to time, I’d discover traces of the students I had watched grow up: a woven friendship bracelet in Gryffindor colours; a squashed paper chatterbox wheedling innocent truths and dares; a school photo with the pencilled inscription Amies pour la vie! on it flip side.

While I may have helped give a second breath to the school library during my stint, the young readers gave it life. I let their secrets and forgotten treasures weave a new history between the dog-eared pages of books.

Carole Besharah lives in Gatineau, Que.