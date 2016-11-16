Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

The dog and I had reached the turnaround point in our daily ravine walk. Briar, so named because she was found as a pregnant stray, hiding in a patch of scraggly trees, paused to sniff. I surveyed the green space I know and love so well. Our only company was the keening cicadas and the birds calling and flitting through the trees. A distant, regular pock conjured the image of a tennis game on the courts ahead.

Time to make a deposit in one of the large grey bins provided by the city and head home.

I hoisted the bin’s square lid with my left hand. It always surprises me, how those things can feel heavy and floppy at the same time. I raised my right hand and nonchalantly tossed my keys into the abyss. I dropped the lid and walked away.

I stopped. Briar looked up at me and raised a canine eyebrow.

I spoke a word, vehemently, naming what I was still holding in the little green bag swinging from my clenched left hand. I looked around to see if anyone had witnessed my flub.

Nope.

“I can’t believe I just did that!” I said to the dog.

Approaching the bin with some trepidation, I took a deep breath, lifted the lid and looked down – way down. It was not quite a quarter full. A collection of green, blue and white plastic bags formed a loose mattress across the bottom. Many – alas, not all – were knotted.

And there, right on top, rested my keys, glinting silver. I knew they were too far down to reach, but I still leaned over as far as I could and tried.

No dice.

Okay. I would tip the whole thing over, pick through the rubbish, extract the keys, toss everything else back in and set it up again. I tugged. The bin tilted slightly and stopped.

I saw belatedly that it was chained to a metal pole and wasn’t going over without a fight.

Hmmm. Climbing into the thing, and then getting out again, was out of the question.

I stared and pursed my lips. “Accio, keys,” I whispered. Nothing happened.

I was remembering another dog walk, on the street near my house.

As I stooped, a young man from a gardening crew shouted from across the street, “Hey lady, for 20 bucks, I’ll pick that up for you!” I waved him off with a bemused smile.

But as I peered into the bin, I reflected that, if he were to appear now, I would gratefully hand over the money and ask him to retrieve my keys. In my memory, he had particularly long arms. And a rake.

Wait. I’m in a ravine. With trees.

“Sit, girl,” I told Briar.

Fifteen feet away, I found a long stick, only slightly chewed. It had a thin, crooked bit at the end that might work as a hook.

It was relatively easy to snag the metal ring that held everything together.

But it was awkward to manoeuvre the stick up so I could grab the keys. I moved slowly, hardly daring to breathe, for a variety of reasons. And then, the keys slipped off and fell. They penetrated the layer of bags, disappearing from sight, and hit the bottom of the bin with a whump.

I paused to assess my situation. Just how critical was it that I retrieve those keys? Should I abandon my quest?

The car key, with its chunky black fob, was not a big deal. There was a spare hanging on a rack at home.

My parents’ condo key could be recut before we visited them again. The main issue was my own house key. How were we going to get in?

My two teenaged kids were home, but when I’d left, one was heading to their room for a shower and a nap after a workout.

The other was writing fan fiction on his computer while listening to music through headphones. They’d never hear me knocking on the door, or ringing the doorbell, or yelling their names at the top of my lungs.

In fact, as long as there was food and drink in the house, it was highly doubtful they would even register my absence for a good long time.

My husband was on a plane, flying home from a business trip to Vancouver. He would be home around 7. So at worst he could let me in when he got home. The dog and I would be thirsty by then, but probably still alive.

The image of my hubby finding Briar and me sitting mournfully on the front stoop fuelled my resolve. Not to mention the thought of having to explain why we were locked out.

With new-found determination, I wielded my makeshift grappling hook, lifting individual plastic bags and creating empty silos here and there. Finally, I saw my keys.

I skewered the little metal loop again. Willing the thin end of the stick not to break, I lifted it, higher, closer. … Success! I clutched my tiny, jingly grail, hoisted it aloft and shouted in triumph.

At home, I washed my hands twice. I scrubbed the keys, then rubbed hand sanitizer on them. I threw the clothes I’d been wearing into the laundry.

My son came out of his room. “Hey, mom,” he said. “How was the walk?”

“Meh,” I said. “Same old, same old.”

Tracey McGillivray lives in Toronto.