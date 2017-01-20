Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.



It is strange to comprehend, but in this day and age, loneliness is more prevalent than ever. How is that possible? I currently have access to every recorded song, video, news clip, social-media feed and means of communication available. All of my friends – both real and digital – are at my fingertips.

Yet, here I sit, connected to a device that I suspect is the greatest threat to my real life existence. Deep down, I know my uncontrolled access to tech is slowly killing me in my attempt to sustain a digital simulacrum.

I mean, “killing me” in many ways. I could actually die from any number of tech-related causes. In 2016 alone, according to the National Safety Council for U.S. roads, 1.6 million car crashes were attributed to the use of cellphones. More than 100 people died that same year trying to take selfies.

Psychologically speaking, from a mental health and addiction perspective, this is all new. Depression and other mental-health issues have been positively correlated with technology use. Everything from family happiness, attention span, health, sleep loss, loneliness, perceived social support, decision-making and self-esteem are all negatively affected by technology use of any kind.

So, yes, we are connected. But what are we connected to? And, at what cost? There is a fundamental perception caused by (anti) social media – that everyone is doing something or involved somewhere else, which is better and more fun than my own offline present existence. Who wouldn’t get depressed looking at a friend on a beach in Bali while stuck at work at 2 p.m. on a Monday?

We are so in tune with our devices we have forgotten how to interact properly in person. Not only are less tech-centric people better at communicating in person, they are more comfortable and happier doing it. How often do you instinctively reach for your device during an awkward silence? How is it acceptable to exist in a room full of people yet simultaneously be present elsewhere – engaging in a Matrix-esque existence supposedly having more meaningful engagement in an alternative digital reality?

Which raises the question – in a digital society that places a diminished value on real-time interaction and with every distraction currently available, who would want to remain in the present 100 per cent of the time?

You have to ask yourself the hard questions:

Do you use tech alone? How often do you use tech? Have you tried to quit tech but only lasted for a few days? Do you wish people would mind their business about your tech use? Do you need tech first thing in the morning? Do you ever use tech excessively in social settings? Do you tell yourself you could stop using tech at any time?

If you answered yes to more than two of the above – you probably have trouble with tech and should seek professional help.

Yes, I did rip that from the Alcoholics Anonymous webpage and just replaced alcohol with tech. But you get the idea. We are in unexplored territory. That said, I answered yes to every one of those questions. By societal standards, for my millennial generation, I am well within the scope of normal tech use … sadly.

I understand that technological advances have allowed humanity to do wondrous things. Human sentience is an incredible gift – yet, our current tech-addled brains are slowly squandering it.

Like Orwellian newspeak, text-based communication is simple, rushed and cursory. Meaning is frequently lost, confusion abounds and messages often go entirely ignored while engaging in other app distractions. By comparison, good oral communication works on several levels, is immediate, demands full attention and has zero lag time. And yet, we have opted for a less effective mass-communication tool to have a wider but less meaningful engagement with our “friends.”

I have no solutions. Just observations. I am now unplugged as best I can. But that is just me – I am not you – and certainly I am not us as a society. In the aggregate, my departure from the online world is as insignificant as a global climate-change agreement in Trump’s administration. Deleting my online presence feels like destroying a horcrux. Yet, it is necessary. Disconnecting will actually allow me to connect better in real life. I’d rather be present. I would rather have a conversation over a dinner table with a loved one, where eating – not amateur food blogging – is the only other activity going on. You know, like, some real analog cave man stuff, #paleo.

My only conclusion is that without active intervention, our face-to-face “offline” society is doomed to experience the fate of a Shakespearean tragedy – death. With technology, it at least comes with a plethora of upbeat and colourful emojis. Who isn’t excited for the next iOS update?

I doubt Shakespeare knew how prophetic he was being when he wrote:

“By the pricking of my thumbs, Something wicked this way comes”

Before I leave, I should probably post this to Facebook.

Michael Landell recently moved back to Toronto from San Francisco.