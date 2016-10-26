Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Anyone who has ever been responsible for cleaning out the old family home knows what a fraught, emotional and all-round baffling experience it is. For several months this past winter and spring, this task was mine.

A year ago, my parents’ house became vacant and was to be put on the market. It was hard for me to say goodbye to the home where I had lived with my parents, the roses and tall trees I loved, the house in which my boyfriend became my fiancé, my old bedroom where I spent my last night as daughter, the garden where our wedding reception was held.

A great deal of the preparatory work prior to listing it for sale involved clearing out a lifetime’s accumulation of “stuff,” some of it lovely, most of it just everyday things and junk – items they never got around to disposing of.

But in another real way, it was also an accumulation of treasure, a summation of what their lives had been spent acquiring and accomplishing.

It was, in a real way, a statement of who they were, what they had done, the road their lives had taken.

I found disposing of it all deeply affecting. I spent a great deal of time wandering about the slowly emptying house, talking out loud to my beloved and problematic dead: vowing love and remembrance, asking questions, begging forgiveness for the irredeemable neglect and thoughtlessness children mindlessly commit.

And then there were the lighter and more quizzical moments – specifically, what to do with the once-valuable but now démodé family artifacts. Which brings me to the ancestral silver tea service. It belonged to my mother. She treasured it. I assume it is silver plated over some sturdier metal. I know it is Melon pattern, because of the rounded and segmented shape of the teapot, hot water jug, sugar bowl and milk pitcher. If you look at a muskmelon, you will see the similarity.

In those days (1920-60), all my mom’s associates had them. Owning one was a statement of status, property and social gravitas. Odd as it may seem now, the idea was that married women stayed at home, busied themselves in the domestic arts and, from time to time, put on afternoon teas for their friends and enemies. (Often, I think, it was particularly pleasing at these functions to astound and humiliate one’s rivals and detractors with the brilliance of one’s affluence, style and elegance.)

(Katy Lemay for the Globe and Mail)

Tiny sandwiches cut in triangles, pinwheels and fingers were served, along with dainty squares and decorated pastel petit fours. Lacy napkins were passed around and poised on matronly laps. The whole shebang was served up on thin, floral china. Conversation was polite and confined to suitable, non-combative topics.

The centrepiece and focus of this ritual was the silver tea service. The hostess sat at a low table and poured a highly concentrated black tea (four to five bags per pot) into eggshell-thin teacups. Milk and sugar (“one lump or two?”) were added, according to the recipient’s taste or, if they drank their tea unadulterated, hot water from the jug diluted the powerful brew. Where I came from, only the eccentric and pretentious requested lemon slices.

As I recall, the whole ceremony was as rigid and as driven by protocol as the consecration of a bishop. The ladies’ tea was, in its time, very nearly a sacrament. It became, in my day, a relic from another time. Most of my friends were left this sort of kit, this well-designed and beautiful artifact, a gleaming paraphernalia of a vanished rite. We learned the protocols as teenagers and never used them again.

So, what on earth to do with my mom’s tea service? It is beautiful. The tray itself is a humdinger: large, sturdy, richly scrolled and perhaps of Mexican provenance. And it was hers. I loved my mom: a deeply shy but hugely brave and intelligent woman, quite beyond the petty gossip and trivia of many of her contemporaries. She invited only friends. You can’t just put this sort of family legacy out at the sidewalk for passersby to pick up. I have no place to put it and no time to polish it to shining glory. Selling it to an antique dealer seemed the only option.

And then, once in a while, life throws a bewildered person a surprising and quite wonderful curve ball. We had been discussing the “what-to-dos” of the tea set en famille when, wonder of wonders, our 10-year-old, very sporty grandson said, “You can’t just get rid of it. I want it! Keep it for me!”

I think he meant it. Knock me down with a feather and bless the boy, it is his.

Now to find something of equal splendour for the darling older grandson. Such must and will be found.

Alexandra Shea lives in Montreal.