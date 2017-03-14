Celia Krampien for the Globe and Mail

In high school, I was a runner – the slowest on the team.



I don’t say that to be self-deprecating. In fact, when I first joined the cross-country team in the ninth grade, this was a twisted point of pride. Following the logic of a team being as strong as its weakest link, I felt I was the determiner of fate.



We would line up at the starting line, stomachs twisting with nerves. We’d give each other pep talks and strategically decide which two would stand in front and which would stand behind, because there was never enough room at the line for all contestants to stand straight across.



I stood behind.



Then the gun would go off.



I fell behind my teammates instantly. I counted my breaths. I listened to my inner monologue of breathe in through the nose, out through the mouth. The inevitable side cramp came. I couldn’t think about anything other than the tangible struggle between my breathing and my body. I still had ground to cover. I had to keep going until the finish line was in sight. Then, I had to sprint, because every girl you could pass in that last moment counted and that was the rule: leave everything you had out on the racecourse.



I’d finish, breath heaving, legs ragged. Once my name and time were recorded, I’d stagger into the awaiting high fives and hugs of the team.



No one cared that I was slow – or if they did, no one said it to me. We’d go back to our tents, eat granola bars and drink chocolate milk, pull our sweats over top of our shorts and lie on the ground as we waited for the results to be posted.

Our goal was to make it to the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations championships, but we weren’t fast enough on our own. We needed the team standing, all of our race times added together. It meant we depended on each other.



Cross-country season began with practices four times a week in the thick heat of September afternoons. At the end of each day, we would shut our lockers with a clang and lug our bags to the small change room off the gym, which didn’t have a window, so the air always felt stale.



In the change room, we pulled off our skinny jeans, replaced them with running shorts and struggled into our sports bras.



We swept our long hair into ponytails that were practical, but didn’t pull them so tightly they would make us look bald. This was a co-ed team after all and we wanted the guys to think we were cute.



We thumped along the sidewalks of our suburban neighbourhood, pausing at crosswalks for cars, running up onto the grass as we passed by groups of our classmates heading home. We endured those inevitable calls of “Run, Forrest, run!”



We were not immune to the insecurities of high school. Once, during a hill-training session at the park, one of the girls said that if your stomach felt cold it meant you were burning fat.



We all lifted our shirts and palmed our tummies, as if they were crystal balls and we could foresee our flat-abbed futures.



We were young and a bit dorky. We wanted to be elite athletes. We wanted to be thin and pretty and, in the flawed logic of teenage girls, subsequently adored.



But it was the running that defined our high-school days.



The remnants of summer heat would fade into a fall chill as we lamented our lack of first-kiss experiences, mud speckling up the backs of our legs after a day of rain.



Our noses would tingle with cold as we sighed over the laziness of our siblings, lungs aching as we balanced running with chatting.



The world woke up around us on the days when we rose early on weekends to practice, discussing whose parents would drive us to the mall later.



It was in the crisp fall wind that our meets would take place.



We’d start our dynamic stretches, kicking out our limbs and hoping not to get a pulled muscle when we ran.



We’d size up our competitors, some of whom we knew on sight and others who we judged by what school they came from. We’d fumble for our blue and white singlets, desperate to get the right size so that they wouldn’t hang past our hips when we ran.



Together, we did make it to the OFSAA championships, every year. Sometimes, not all of us got to race in it – we fell victim to shin splints, common colds, exhaustion – but when it was all over, it didn’t matter. OFSAA was our goal, but it wasn’t the reason we ran: We ran for our team, for one another, for the friendship we had made.



I don’t run anymore, not the way I used to. Sometimes, when the air starts to cool and fall creeps in, I’ll get that nostalgic feeling that I should be somewhere else, running through a trail, stretching on the grass, laughing with my friends.



But most of the time, I don’t miss it.



The team sweaters, teen angst, athletic banquets, medals, early mornings, bitterly cold meets, the pop hits we played off crappy speakers on the bus, shin splits so bad they made me limp: When I consider all that, I know I left everything I had in me out on the racecourse.



Nicole Bayes-Fleming lives in Ottawa.