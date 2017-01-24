Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.



It was very late and I was overreacting: A bad time to go pick up milk at a grocery store. Together, my despondent fatigue and the spectacular abundance of a freshly stocked store blunted my senses as I wandered through the gleaming maze.

I was returning home from my daughter’s high school: I felt absolutely wasted after interviews with her stone-faced math and science teachers. I became desperate to convince myself that happiness and goodness could co-exist somewhere in the universe for my daughter even if her science career, like mine had, seems to have ended with Grade 10 analytical geometry. For this first term, the only documented evidence my good-hearted girl was a reasonably literate teenager and might still graduate high school was her ethics mark. And yet, I’m no fool; I know exactly how much that is worth in the Trump century.

And you must understand: It was way past my bedtime. I was wandering through an unfamiliar grocery store looking for a litre of milk while spinning in a free-associating maternal neurosis.

Then suddenly, I saw them: homemade doughnuts. They were plump, sugary and six for $1.99. I willed myself to believe they were still warm from the oven, determined to convince my fragile mind that warmth would make them as wholesome as kale.

And somehow, a plain sugar doughnut embodied the sweet balm of possibilities of a vanished era. Ethics surely counted in the past? I mean, nice people with strong empathetic skills found full employment in the 20th century, didn’t they? And I am sure they could also occasionally eat doughnuts without paralyzing guilt.

Once upon a time, love, hope and jobs with dental-insurance benefits existed for those of us with skills and careers outside of the STEM cartel (science, technology, engineering, mathematics). But today, hard-working kids who don’t have potential in the sacred four often feel (along with their parents) that success and happiness will elude them forever.

Don’t despair, I told myself, as I tenderly squeezed the plastic case of cold doughnuts before putting it back on the shelf and walking away; we must keep hope, even if she is a pop quiz away from failing everything of contemporary consequence.

And I am not making this up: Those science and math teachers who were almost animated and smiling with all the other STEMish-looking parents turned to grim concrete when I sat down in front of them. I know they weren’t quite sure who my underachieving daughter was; they pronounced my name as though they were chewing unfamiliar raw food. My daughter is one of those self-effacing, quiet girls rarely noticed by teachers unless they distinguish themselves with genius or dress-code violations.

And thus, exhausted and despairing, thinking of my daughter’s grades quivering in the void beyond the heights of the brave new STEM world, I suddenly visualized the extent of my parental failure: In 10 years’ time, she would be addicted to reality TV and Snapchat. Her only creative achievement would be to find remaining space on her flesh for new dramatic piercings or tattoos. She would have a lot of rescued pets, including reptiles.

I would have to train my bourgeois self to accept that this might actually be a life. It might even be happiness.

And so doughnuts beckoned again, but once again I resisted, tough as Ulysses.

Since becoming a responsible, habitually exhausted parent, I have never found myself at a grocery store after 10 p.m. Usually, I am a purposeful mom on Saturday morning marching through the aisles, with my list, my budget, my perpetual diet intact.

That night, there were other moms, the ones who don’t live in my neighbourhood, the ones who do the late shifts, who really WORK for a LIVING. The cart ahead of me had a mountain of bacon, sausage, discount puddings, prepared pizza pockets and a huge jar of Nutella. And in spite of all the delicious salt, fat calories and simple carbs in her cart, that mom had a great figure.

I went back for the doughnuts.

I sat in the parking lot, thinking of the report card crumpled in my pocket, wondering about the future and wondering why an SUV kept its spotlight-strength headlights on my face as I devoured three doughnuts and the small chocolate bar I bought as dessert. I barely took time to breathe between bites, crumbs snowing all over my clothes.

I would have to hide the evidence from my husband, Slim Jim marathon man (terrible at math, too, but mysteriously happy). Maybe I would share some of the contraband with my offspring, which would help explain the debauch even to myself. And of course, I would eat cottage cheese and sour fruit for the rest of the week. Okay, for the rest of my life.

Tomorrow was another day. Maybe next term would be brighter, my daughter happy, ethical and quasi-numerate – and me, dieting but stoic.

The next day after lunch, still feeling the effects of a sugar-binge hangover, I got the message: Mom! The doughnut was a great surprise! Thank you so much for being so thoughtful! Love you!

I was greatly comforted: At the very least, there’s clearly no gaping hole in the middle of my darling daughter.