Irma Kniivila/The Globe and Mail

When I reflect on my life and the time spent with my family, I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised to discover that virtually all of my most precious memories are bookmarked by food. My mother would say, “You can skimp on anything, but never skimp on food.” Consequently, our family finances were sensibly split so that my mother’s entire income went toward groceries and my father’s paid for everything else.

I should make it clear that my mother’s philosophical view was not a unique one in our family. My father was a baker.

He started his apprenticeship at 14 and waited until the age of 84 before finally relinquishing the helm, content that I could be entrusted with the making of his beloved Easter breads.

Until then, we sparred and engaged in what my husband still refers to as the “Tastes Great, Less Filling” debate. Each year, he would role his eyes as my father and I each cut a slice from our respective Easter loaves to share and compare the results.

They had a craggy surface from the pattern of cuts my father made, which I mimicked, using 50-year-old scissors brought from the Old Country. A glistening mantle of crisp sugar made the knife cut noisily through the crust, scattering shards of sugar everywhere. I would breathe in the heavenly scent of citrus from both lemon and orange zest. My mouth would water in anticipation of that first bite.

“Mmmm,” we would both nod thoughtfully.

“Your bread is more cakey than mine,” my father would say.

“Yes,” I would reply. “And yours is more bready.”

“That’s probably because you use dry yeast.”

“Maybe. And you always use cake yeast.”

We would both eat appreciatively, each year delighted by the uniqueness of breads made with different hands and the same recipe. It doesn’t stop me though, from trying to more closely duplicate his breads every year.

Good food ties us together in ways nothing else can.

“Stop it!” my husband once shrieked. “For 14 years, I’ve listened to this debate. You know your dad uses cake yeast, just as he knows you use dry yeast. This isn’t news!”

Maybe not, but it doesn’t matter. We simply incorporated Ray’s rant into our yearly ritual. Then there was the year I used instant dry yeast instead of my standard dry. It was electric.

It didn’t stop there. In the summers, we would often visit the foodie haven of my mother’s family in New York. She had three sisters and a brother living there. The most famous sister, Aunt Angelina, was the soup cook at the much loved Mama Leone’s, once a winner of New York magazine’s readers’ award for Most Missed Restaurant. Meals in their homes were always spectacular and usually took several hours to consume. And yes, the soups were amazing.

My favourite relative of the group though, was my uncle Tony. I thought he must be fabulously rich because he always wore a tuxedo and brought me chocolate bars in 10-bar packages.

He also kept bowls of candies everywhere in his house.

It took me almost 20 years to discover that the chocolate bars simply reflected the difference between American and Canadian packaging. And the tuxedo and the candies? He was a maître d’ who lifted mints from his employer.

I always saw him either going to or coming from work. Nonetheless, when I found out he made crêpes Suzette and Caesar salad tableside for the well-heeled of Manhattan, I thought him even more glamorous.

All of this made me a bit of an outcast as a child. While I ate food lovingly prepared at home, my friends ate Chef Boyardee from a can.

I vividly recall the opening of the first McDonald’s in Toronto, ironically located only a few blocks from our home.

Having been raised with my mother’s homemade burgers, juicy and thick enough to be an adventure in jaw contortions, I couldn’t wait for my first taste of restaurant burgers. After all, all the other kids raved about McDonald’s and were having their first dates there, so it must be wonderful.

I took my first bite, eager to embrace an entire culture that would make me one with my friends. Oh dear. In that instant, I learned a lot. The cool girls aren’t cool at all. Smoking really is awful. And a lot of people don’t know diddly about what good food is.

It wasn’t just a hamburger, it was an epiphany and it set me free. From that day on, I didn’t worry about what was wrong with me. I knew I had the better burger.

After many years of discovery, restaurant explorations and a short-lived career as a chef, I have come full circle and find my mother has always been right. Don’t skimp on food. Good food ties us together in ways nothing else can.

My dad just celebrated his 97th birthday last week; it’s been about 13 years since our last Tastes Great, Less Filling debate.

This past Easter, I brought him my annual, tribute loaf, and found it a week later, on the counter, untouched and dried out. My dad has dementia now and doesn’t really remember our tradition any more. Thank goodness I do. Even my husband misses the debate.

Doris Bercarich lives in Toronto