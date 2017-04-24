Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Bentley arrived in our home somewhat unexpectedly last fall. When he arrived, he was seriously damaged goods. But then so are we, and he fit right in.

The call came one day when I was driving. She was distraught and so I pulled over to listen. The voice at the other end of the phone was distraught and so I pulled over to listen. I’d met the woman from the animal rescue a few weeks earlier in the local pet store where she was holding a bake saleto raise money for the animal shelter she runs. I’ve since discovered that she is a serious lover of all four-legged creatures and she wears her heart on her sleeve at all times. Her social-media feed is a continuous rant of love, hate, injustice and righteousness, all in the name of one or another of her furry friends.

My two boys had been after me for years to get a dog, but the campaign had stepped up in intensity in recent months and it was wearing me down. I’m not a dog person, but I’d more or less caved on the issue. However, I’d decided that if we were going to get a dog, it would be a rescue. I could adopt a pet and a cause at the same time. A sort of two-for-one deal that appealed to my social conscience.

I searched half-heartedly for a while to find a rescue dog, but nothing clicked. I made several applications, but we couldn’t seem to pass the test with the animal-rescue people. I’m still not sure what criteria we lacked. My new friend from the shelter was different, however, and she promised to find us the perfect dog for our family. I was skeptical but had nothing to lose at that point.

And then the phone call. At first, I had trouble understanding, but gradually, between sobs, the story came out. Bentley had been rescued several years prior from the Southern United States. In the dramatic recounting of the tale, he had been on his way down the hall (literally) to be euthanized when she swooped in and saved him from his fate. But back in Canada, she’d struggled to find a permanent home for him. He’d had two previous adoptions, but they hadn’t worked out. Out of the blue, his latest owner had threatened to take Bentley to the pound, where he wouldn’t survive long. He urgently needed a home with no other animals. We fit the bill.

Bentley is truly an ideal pet and companion. He is fiercely loyal, loves people, is gentle and playful, doesn’t bark and is 100-per-cent house-trained. He likes to dance, can do all kinds of neat tricks and is generally just a great guy to hang out with. My boys fell in love with him pretty much instantly.

The problem with Bentley? He can’t control himself when he comes into contact with another dog. It’s a fight or flight thing with Bence, and his instinct is not just to fight, it’s to attack. You see, Bentley had been used as a bait dog in dog-fighting rings. He was tied up and attacked by the other dogs to get them riled up and ready for the fight. His experience is a testament to the bottomless cruelty that can be found in human beings.

We learned the hard way with Bence, and made a few enemies along the way. One early winter morning walking down the steep hill in front of our house, we had an ugly incident with a magnificent Alaskan husky. As the husky’s owner silently came up behind us, we were caught off guard. Bentley saw the dog first and lunged. I slipped on the ice, Bentley got away from me and attacked the husky by the throat. I was paralyzed by fear – I’d never seen this crazy side of Bentley before. Luckily for me, the owner of the husky quickly separated them, handed me back Bentley on his leash and took off without a word.

Another ugly neighbourhood incident occurred with my young son, who decided to take Bentley for a walk one Saturday morning. Bentley is too strong for him to control, and he is forbidden to take him out alone. But my son’s desire to walk his dog was too great and out he went without me noticing. Bentley lost it on a rather cute, brown terrier from down the street, resulting in an irate neighbour and a visit and stern reprimand from the city’s animal-services department.

We’ve slowly adapted to Bentley’s paranoid fear (or is it hatred?) of other dogs. We bought him a muzzle and a very strong leash. We avoid the popular dog-walking times after work and cross the street as soon as we see another dog. Dog parks are out of the question. I’ve learned that if you talk to Bence calmly when he sees another dog and starts to tense, you can sometimes prevent him from trying to lunge.

I’ve heard the neighbours aren’t too happy with us and our crazy dog. But I don’t care much. My single-parent family is a muddle of damaged, abandoned people and Bentley fits right in to the rhythms of our household. He’s changed us as a family. He has given us a sense of collective purpose we didn’t have before. He’s brought us together as a unit with a common cause. I think somehow, we all relate to the sense of fear he feels when face-to-face with the other furry creatures who damaged and hurt him. Each of us knows from experience what that feels like and we have great empathy for our new-found friend.

Heather Johnston lives in Toronto.