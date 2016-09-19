Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

I grew up in rural New Brunswick. My family was the only black family in the area. My sisters and I were the first and only black children in our schools.

In one sense, this was an advantage. It meant that, to some extent, we got to define our own narrative. Depending on your point of view, we got to or we had to demonstrate “what a black person was” because there was no reference point.

Most black people are not afforded that luxury. As I got older, it became apparent to me that no amount of wealth, education or achievement can insulate a black person from that fact. Examples of this can be found in the comments section of any news article relating to President Barack Obama. For many, no matter what their socioeconomic circumstances, being born black means being born into a societal gutter.

The “American dream” proclaims that if you are willing to work for it, you can, and will, achieve success and happiness. The myth embedded within the dream is that everyone has an equal shot at proving themselves. However, imagine that you know you are starting a race miles behind the rest. Imagine that you know you will have to expend a considerable amount of energy convincing people of what you are not, before you even have the chance to convince them of what you are. This is the reality for black people. For centuries, they have been robbed of so many things, but perhaps the most tragic is the licence to dream freely.

When my three sisters and I were little, my father told us that because of our skin colour there would be many instances when we would have to be far better than everyone else just to get the same level of respect. What a terrible thing for a parent to have to tell their child. What a terrible weight for a child to have to carry. As we grew up, that weight became less and less of an abstract concept.

When one of my sisters was in elementary school, a kid on the playground once told her to “wipe that dirt off her face.”

Jori Bolton for The Globe and Mail

When I was in high school, I once discovered a comment about “niggers” scrawled on a bathroom stall.

When another of my sisters was in university in Montreal, my father helped her find a place to live. He spoke to a woman on the phone about renting a particular apartment. She enthusiastically told him the place was available, to come right over and they could sign a lease that day. My father is Ghanaian, but because of British influence in his schooling and several years living in Britain, he speaks with an accent that is hard to place – not obviously “black.” When my father and sister made the short walk to the apartment, the woman refused to open the door, telling them through a screen that the place had been rented. This same sister once applied for a job with two identical CVs – one with her real name, one with a fake “white” name. Guess which person got an interview?

I could recount more similar stories but (I hope) you get the point. We in Canada like to think of ourselves as an inclusive, welcoming society. And we are. But our country also has deeply embedded prejudices and a non-trivial number of people with views that can only be classified as racist. Yes, we are improving. But we should be wary about adopting an attitude of moral superiority over our neighbours to the south.

Racism is usually far more subtle than burning crosses on people’s lawns. It is revealed when a person’s first reaction to the murder of a white police officer is outrage and sorrow, but to the murder of a black man it’s to wonder if he was acting “suspicious.” It’s when people cannot (or will not) distinguish Africa the continent from the dozens of diverse countries that comprise it. It’s when the only thing people associate black culture with is rap music and sports. It’s when brown-skinned people who look nothing alike are repeatedly mistaken for one another. The subtext of all these examples is a refusal to see people of colour as the human individuals they are.

If any of the above applies to you, you have been, to some extent, complicit in the marginalization of black people. You’ve helped condemn an entire race to the very ghetto you may associate them with. For otherwise well-intentioned people, that’s a tough pill to swallow and requires deep effort and introspection. Casual calls for peace and unity do not. We are not living in an equal society. Yes, unity is what we all wish for, but the conversations on unity cannot precede the conversations on equality. The burden of peacemaking should not lie on the backs of the oppressed.

All of this is why, even here in Canada, we should be paying attention to the Black Lives Matter movement. Of course all lives should matter. But Black Lives Matter arose out of the reality that what should be and what is are two different things. To counter Black Lives Matter with the assertion that all lives matter is to suggest that all parties in this struggle are suffering equally – and that simply isn’t true.

As a daydreaming child in elementary school, I distinctly remember imagining floating out of my body, looking down and seeing what everyone else was seeing. One black kid. As an adult, I now realize all of the difficult implications of that fact.

Kwame Twumasi-Boateng lives in Victoria.