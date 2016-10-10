As the plane descended to Jakarta’s airport, I began to twitch with excitement. Looking through the window I could make out, between towering cumulus clouds, the hazy outline of the Java coastline, a blur of swamp, fish ponds and salt flats.

My thoughts sped back 70 years to when I had last seen that coast.

Then, I had to look over my shoulder while seated uncomfortably on a wooden bench, jammed between my father and mother and with my back to the fuselage of the British DC-3 troop transport plane that was winging us toward Singapore and safety.

In my mind, the excitement, discomfort and noise of that flight remained fresh, as did the incredible thrill of having my father back.

He had turned up unexpectedly only a few weeks earlier, when Mom and I were still living in the prison camp.

After the 3 1/2-year separation, he did not recognize me, but neither did he resemble the prewar picture Mom had cherished. That portrait showed a smiling face with perfect teeth, but the man now called Dad had almost no teeth behind his sunken, stubbly cheeks.

I was returning to the city where that emotional reunion had occurred, but which was also the setting for nightmares that haunted me for years after the war and cast a shadow over my adulthood.

What would it be like returning to the scene of our troubled past?

I regretted never having had the opportunity to make the trip in the company of Mom and Dad, for they could have provided adult perspective for my recollections. Both were dead.

This odyssey, so often postponed, would combine the search for my past with curiosity about the present conditions in Indonesia.

That the archipelago might offer diverse and spectacular sights and experiences was clear from the moment I started planning the trip.

My wife and daughter would gladly support me in my quest for closure, but we also all looked forward to new sights.

There is perhaps no other country that offers such startling diversity in terms of scenery and culture.

We would spend just one week satisfying my need for closure and the remainder of our 30-day stay exploring a dozen fascinating islands.

Irma Kniivila for The Globe and Mail

Upon arrival, we sought the former site of the notorious Tjideng women’s and children’s prison camp where I and 10,000 others had spent the war years. The modest suburb of brick dwellings with pantiled roofs was located in what was then the western edge of Batavia (in today’s Jakarta), jammed between a large drainage canal and a railway line. Before the war, the suburb had accommodated about 300 people, a mixture of Europeans of modest means and Asians. Today, the metropolis has grown to overwhelm a vast part of western Java, and Tjideng is just a collection of three or four mean streets lost in an urban wilderness.

Our taxi driver nevertheless knew our destination immediately: We were not the first to have undertaken this quest.

Little remained of the past. The polluted Cideng drainage canal, after which the district had been named, was unaltered, as was the concrete bridge over which we had struggled with our baggage upon arrival in the prison-camp hellhole.

As we crossed that bridge in our air-conditioned taxi, I remembered the day, long ago, when I struggled under the merciless sun carrying a double mattress for my mother and aunt Emmy, an air mattress for me and a camp cot for my aged grandmother.

How heavy that mattress had been.

There, on the far side of the bridge, had stood the great, threatening prison gateway where notorious Japanese army captain Kenichi Sonei, the demon of Tjideng, had kicked open our meagre packages for inspection.

Many were the bloody beatings I witnessed during our stay. The gateway and Sonei, later executed as a war criminal, were long gone.

Miraculously, I spotted the house our family had occupied. The modest front yard, which had served as a clothes-drying area for the house’s 110 residents, was now a second-hand-car lot. Where I had first caught sight of my father, standing in his rags, a shiny black Honda now stood for sale. Incongruously, the word Boutique appeared on a canvas canopy over the former front door, behind which we had tried to sleep at night on an empty stomach.

I told the driver “Kiri, kiri” – to stop the car – but with the throng of traffic behind us, that was impossible. In 1945, this modest street held 10,000 of us, lined up three times a day in columns of 10 for tenko, or head count.

The school building that had served as a makeshift hospital now stood derelict. The cross road in the middle of the camp, where our liberators had entertained the 5,000 children with a memorable showing of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, was now a seething mass of mobile humanity oblivious to the dramas these streets had witnessed.

I had seen enough and it was perhaps just as well the changes had been so profound.

Boudewyn van Oort lives in Victoria.