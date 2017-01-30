Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

I grew up with a particular idea of winter. It meant snow, usually lots of it, interspersed with gruesome things like freezing rain and ice pellets. It meant skating on neighbourhood rinks and on the amazing Rideau Canal, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing through the glorious Gatineau countryside.

It also meant temperatures in the minus category – sometimes in the minus-minus category when the wind chill was added in – for months.

For a long time I loved that kind of winter. I gloried in the adrenalin rush that swept through me when I raced down the Canal or tackled hills on my trusty skis. I never seemed to mind the cold, regarding people who complained about it as wusses pure and simple. I never felt better than when I sat by a crackling fire with my hot chocolate after a morning of winter exercise.

But then I got older. The joys of winter in Ontario began to lessen and its downside began to grow. The cold began to seem unforgiving, relentless. The dangers of treacherous sidewalks became unnerving, especially after I fell on black ice and broke my wrist.

And spring never seemed to arrive. Blizzards in December mean a picture-perfect Christmas, in April a gateway to depression.

What to do?

I would move to Vancouver, the province of eternal springtime. I had daughters and grandchildren living there. after all, as well as quite a few friends who had beaten me to the punch in escaping Ontario. “You’ll love it,” they assured me. “Yes, there’s rain, but you don’t have to shovel snow, and you can walk by the ocean every single day. And the flowers? You can grow winter pansies all year round.”

So I caved, sold my house, and moved to a lovely apartment in Vancouver’s West End. I arrived in March, when the city was basking in warm spring sunshine. The cherry trees were in full bloom. People were sitting outdoors in cafés, or walking briskly along Vancouver’s many trails, or going hell-for-leather everywhere on their bikes. It was beyond wonderful. I knew I’d made the right choice.

Life rolled merrily along and before I knew it, November arrived and it began to rain. Really rain. But when faced with a downpour, Vancouverites shrug, open their umbrellas and get on with it. I could live with that.

So I carried on, priding myself on becoming a true-blue Vancouverite. Until December arrived and the axe fell – or more precisely, winter arrived.

In December it began to snow, and it continued to do so off and on into January. At times, the snow was mixed with freezing rain and ice pellets, and accompanied by something called “ice fog.” The roads, sidewalks and trails became sheets of ice. The cold continued relentlessly into mid-January – the longest cold snap in 32 years, according to the CBC, which defined “cold” as anything below 5 C.

You could call it an Ontario kind of winter, but Vancouver was just not used to it. On Dec. 5, the day of the Great Snowfall, I was due to visit my daughter in a hilly part of Vancouver. “Don’t come, Mum,” she texted me. “It’s a nightmare over here.” Buses were stuck on the longest hill, cars stuck behind the buses, and chaos prevailed everywhere.

That was the first taste of a very different December for Vancouver – a month characterized by seemingly constant snow, persistent ice and a growing feeling of disgruntlement. “A taste of real winter and Vancouver just can’t keep it together,” thundered Gary Mason in The Globe and Mail.

There weren’t enough trucks to clear away the snow, the side streets were completely ignored, people were falling on the ice and worst of all, Vancouver confronted what the Huffington Post called, “the great salt crisis.”

This last blow occurred when the City of Vancouver ran out of road salt, an issue for local citizens who were required by law to keep their sidewalks clear. Such was the outcry that it hurriedly acquired more, and offered it up for free on a certain day at fire halls across the city.

The result? Absolute bedlam. People lined up with their one allowable small bucket at 9 in the morning, only to find in some cases that usurpers had sneaked in during the night and pillaged the piles, or, in other cases, that fellow citizens were filling two or more buckets. Police had to be summoned to two fire halls where mini riots were under way.

“I didn’t even bother to show up,” said one of my friends. “I just went to the store and bought lots of kosher salt. It cost me a bundle, but there you go.” On Craigslist, salt was suddenly a big seller.

Things quieted down, but the cold persisted as snow continued to cover the ground, and complaints abounded.

“They should just get over it,” sighed a friend who moved here from Edmonton. “The rest of Canada lives with winter, maybe even enjoys it. Why can’t Vancouver?”

I haven’t really got an answer. Maybe when you’re used to perpetual spring, it’s hard to adjust. Fortunately, the temperatures started to rise in the middle of January and now snowdrops are blooming in the flower beds. Vancouver is finally back to normal.

Barbara Campbell lives in Vancouver’s West End.