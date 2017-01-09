Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Why go to galleries, I ask my husband? I accompany him to sports events because I love him, not them – although every once in a while I am raised to my feet in ecstatic jubilation, surging with a crowd astounded by a great baseball play. He responded that he likes to see the famous pieces he has read about.

Back in art history class 40 years ago, that was my reason to hitchhike throughout Europe, desirous to see the originals paraded in the dark in my university classes at the University of Toronto. I sat with my friends, devouring those honey buns sold outside of Sidney Smith, knitting, chortling, having a blast. But somehow those works – by Gauguin or Titian or Rembrandt – worked their magic, and my quest was to see them for real in their European homes.

But recently even I pondered, as I asked my husband, why do I come?

I look at art differently now. I don’t try to ingest an entire gallery. I look and choose. For me, it is years of study, but more importantly: looking. So I see connections, chronologies, resonances, echoes, symbolism, trends, themes. But when I sat in the dark so many years ago, scribbling madly to record the dates of paintings to regurgitate on tests, a kid in the 1960s studied the slides by searching within the frame, identifying the formal elements of line, colour, shape.

Years later, my daughter at Queen’s University explained how her art profs placed the painting within the context of a society, a movement, a place. Making so much more sense, and inquiring of the students how the breakup of society was reflected in, perhaps, the fractured cubes of Picasso’s paintings?

At the Art Institute of Chicago recently, we stand before La Grande Jatte, Seurat’s masterpiece, and all the critics flow into my head. I’m thinking about the women in one of his other works, Les Poseurs, the hard-working models accompanied by their umbrellas and hats exhausted after a long day of posing. Now I see these depleted women from Les Poseurs reproduced in the cylindrical figures of La Grande Jatte. My eyes fall on an exotic pet, a monkey on a leash, a dog. And in my head, from parts unknown, I’m drawn to the comment that men in La Grande Jatte are not really interested in fishing for fish but finding a prostitute along the Seine, apparently a pun in French. In the background, the huffing industries, in the foreground, the workers in their finery seeking a Sunday repose. Seurat the champion of democracy painting in dots, pointillism, each one an identical dab. Talk about form and content coalescing.

Later, I wander over to Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art. An exhibit on fugitives highlights Angela Davis and Patty Hearst, notorious heroes captured in photos from days of my youth. There’s another room that focuses on the theme of the witness, prurient, hidden, taboo topics that include hands mangled and cut, a Parisian woman stripping in an elevator, victims of race riot, a typical Cindy Sherman dress up as she becomes the personage she photographs – actor/director both – and a Walker Evans photograph of people watching people. So many questions to reflect upon that span time, place, gender and society. Issues that persist because they are as vital today as in years past.

But the tickle for me is a show by a Los Angeles artist. In several halls, projected images on the wall create mini, ephemeral scenes. In one, there are daffodils, grassy knolls, beehives, and I can walk into the scenes and become part of the art. Or disrupt them, creating new shapes.

In another, two monkeys chatter and scratch as someone leaves her seat and the theatre. Are we also the observers, or participants within someone else’s movie house? I love the projected temple that reminds me of Spain’s Alhambra. I notice I can be like Alice, as tall as the arches or small enough to fit through the keyhole. I stretch my arms and eclipse several walls. I tuck my purse behind me and create a new boundary or barrier. I am part of this piece, changing it – just as the other viewers who walk in and out of the piece.

I laughed out loud. I had not expected to be part of the artist’s oeuvre that day.

Maybe that is why I go to galleries: It can elicit or evoke a response, creating something unexpected, a new way of experiencing and rearranging life. I’m an adult playing like a child. I can forget about daily life and travel afar, savouring a moment out of my usual time and become transformed into one of those formal elements I once discussed at the back of the art class years ago. I am shape, form, content, line and design that magically appears and disappears as I move, an intended piece of the artist’s palette – the viewer incorporated into the ephemeral work that continually alters the work.

Patricia Goldblatt lives in Toronto.