You might consider it discomfiting to live across the street from the patch of grass that may one day be your final resting place. From my parents’ front window, I can see the spot where I have a good shot at ending up.

My childhood home, where mom and dad have lived for four decades, is kitty-corner to Victoria’s Ross Bay Cemetery. If you haven’t been, you’ll find the Victorian-era burial ground at the heart of the bucolic Fairfield community, a 10-minute drive from downtown. In use since 1873, this oasis of green is on the cusp of the Pacific Ocean. Its permanent inhabitants are a who’s who of early Victoria. Fur trader and colonial governor Sir James Douglas is buried here, along with the first chief justice of British Columbia, Sir Matthew Baillie Begbie, and Emily Carr, who requires no introduction. Those who lived less public lives reside here, too.

These days, there’s little room at this eternal inn. Like a coveted condo tower in one of Canada’s biggest cities, a burial plot here can be difficult to come by; the difference is, while everyone wants to hold title, no one wants to move in – not just yet. At various points in Ross Bay’s history, space has come available for purchase, at times through lottery, which tells you something about how popular it is. In 1987, my dad purchased a dual-grass plot with room for four – two bunk beds, really – enough to accommodate our whole family.

Entering Ross Bay Cemetery is like travelling inside the mind; it’s a decidedly internal place. A natural wonder, it’s home to a staggering assortment of trees that offer balm and cover from inclement weather: Rocky Mountain white firs, cork-bark elms and the city’s famous Japanese flowering cherry trees. Most days, City of Victoria groundskeepers are busy tending the earth – edging the grass, backing up their utility vehicles, leaning on rakes. Deer raise their heavy-antlered heads when you scuff your feet, but they bore easily and prefer to thin the hedges. Come fall, maple leaves as big as your head flutter and crunch underfoot.

The proximity of the family bunker has remained a source of levity. “Careful, or we’ll stuff you in with your brother!” my father blusters when I argue with my sibling, even though we’re both now approaching middle age. Dad occasionally jokes with the grounds crew across the road. He’s relying on them to drape one of his legs across the adjacent plot when he goes, giving him a bit more room – opting for a king bed, say, over a twin. I ask him how he feels about living in view of his future tomb. “I like the neighbourhood,” he shrugs.

Tours of the cemetery will point out the interesting stones – the sea shell, the rocket ship, the fireman’s helmet and so on. But the cemetery has an unpleasant history, too.

At one time, most Indigenous and Chinese burials were relegated to spaces closest to the sea. In 1909, roaring waves swept in, washing out a number of graves. As kids, this history occupied our storybook minds. After heavy rains, we’d trundle to the waterfront. Like four-foot sea captains, we would scan for bobbing caskets, hoping and not hoping there would be something to see.

In the 1980s, it was not runaway coffins but Satanists you had to worry about. It was the era of Michelle Remembers, a book written by local psychiatrist Lawrence Pazder about satanic ritual abuse. It fuelled Victoria’s reputation as a centre for things cult-like and nefarious, despite the city’s tea-sipping veneer. In those days, Halloween vandals were out in full force toppling headstones; from across the road, we could hear them running amok after midnight. Good order seems to prevail today, though the Vancouver Island Paranormal Society insists ghosts still roam free.

More recently, on my walks through the quiet grounds, the sound of a saxophone has drifted from a nearby apartment building. Its moody notes float out over the headstones – a boon or bane for the captive audience, depending on their affinity for reed instruments. Now, my young nephew is learning to navigate the cemetery’s pathways on two wheels.

To me, a cemetery has never been a frightening place; it is simply where I learned to ride my bike, where I pawed my first boyfriend, where I’d take a shortcut to the beach.

Tucked inside its perimeter, things often feel more coherent than on the other side of the hedge. From this vantage, life and death, and present and past, can be glimpsed in appropriate perspective – like stepping back from a painting: ah, there.

More than once, I’ve stood in sopping shoes at Carr’s grave, the rain dousing the whimsical paintbrushes left at her plot. Emily may be one of Canada’s most celebrated artists, but most often I have her to myself, except on Sundays, when tour groups come through. Back when she was writing about the “big new cemetery” at Ross Bay, I wonder whether she imagined this is where she would end up. If we’re ever here together, I hope she’ll whisper her secrets to me after dark.

Sarah Pollard lives in Victoria.