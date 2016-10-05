Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Every time we move to a new place – my wife and I are serial movers – the first thing I do is get my basement workshop up and running.

It’s nothing grandiose but, after all, any new home is going to need some amount of sorting out and fixing up, right? How could you even get started without the base of operations a workshop provides?

I believe many guys feel a need for some kind of mission control, command post, call it what you will, and the currently fashionable “man cave” is evidence of this. Still, I’ve never hung out in the workshop with my buddies to watch the hockey game: It would get pretty cramped in there, squeezed between the furnace and the water heater, and a big-screen TV wouldn’t look right mounted on the studs.

In my case, it’s about liking to fix things and having somewhere to do it. That doesn’t answer the question about what separates those of us who couldn’t exist without a workshop from those who can’t see the point of one: It’s a question I can’t give a general answer to. But for me, I’m sure it goes back to my dad’s workshop.

Dad was both an artist and an amateur engineer, ready to turn his hand to a variety of projects. In contrast to my basement-bound incarnation, Dad’s workshop was on the top floor of a 1900s-vintage house. I had the great good fortune to be able to mess around there from as early as I can remember, and I took it for granted, as children do, that everyone had a room like this with all kinds of cool stuff in it.

Dad had the usual woodworking and some metalworking tools. A casual familiarity with these was the workshop’s legacy to me. One of the principal products of his workshop were frames for his artwork. After all, why would you pay a framer an exorbitant amount when you had the skills and tools to do it yourself?

There was a lathe, turned by a rubber belt and a treadle-driven flywheel that you could work up to a clanking, whirling frenzy. I would use it to make misshapen candlesticks – well, that’s what I thought they were – and there was a manually turned grindstone that, when cranked up to enough revolutions per minute, would generate a spectacular shower of sparks when a nail, gripped in pliers, was pressed to the spinning stone.

Near where Dad worked, in Bristol, England, was a hobby shop that specialized in model trains. Having a young son may not have been the whole motivation, but I’m sure it provided a fine justification for Dad’s creation of a model railway in – where else – his workshop.

Celia Krampien for The Globe and Mail

I doubt that the railway’s electrical connections would pass inspection these days – and he was working with 240-volt wiring, twice the voltage used in Canada. The wires were twisted together and finished with liberal applications of insulating tape. Happily, nobody was electrocuted.

The locomotive was a replica of a tank engine, a short-range steam locomotive that carried its coal and water without a tender. Dad christened it Tanky, and it would scoot around the track like a scared rabbit. Tanky pulled several freight wagons and, later, a passenger car.

The layout also featured a level crossing for the many clockwork cars that accumulated as presents or swaps from friends. I would send one down the road to the crossing as a train approached, and do my best to judge matters so that the car just made it across. Sometimes it didn’t. Sometimes that was on purpose.

My interest in model planes benefited from the workshop’s tolerance for noxious fumes from cellulose finishes and engine fuel. Before mounting a new engine in your model, you had to run it for an hour or two to bed down the bearings. With the engine mounted on a chunk of wood secured in a vise, I would attach a propeller, fill the fuel tank with a mind-altering mix of ether, paraffin and castor oil, and flip the propeller until combustion was achieved. The result was a horrendously loud, raspy buzz and a blue haze that smelled exactly like the exhaust of a bus or truck. Wonderful!

Fast forward quite a few years. My wife and I recently downsized to a condo.

No more workshop. Oh, I could keep a few tools in our downstairs locker, and I even had a small toolbox in the unit for those little jobs such as replacing a screw or hanging pictures – yes, some of Dad’s fine watercolours – but that was it, and it wasn’t the same.

Then we decided we would really like some crown moulding. Like Dad, I wasn’t keen to pay contractor rates for a job I knew how to do, but my mitre saw was long gone. What to do?

I picked up rumours of a wood shop in the building’s basement. I took the elevator down, found the room, opened the door and turned on the light. An extractor fan whirred to life somewhere above. The warm, familiar smell of sawdust and varnish welcomed me. A fine selection of tools was arrayed on the walls: planers, grinders, even a lathe. And yes, a mitre saw! The crown moulding project was a go.

It’s not quite like having my own basement workshop, but it comes darn close. One thing I know: Dad would have loved it.

Dave Moores lives in Oakville, Ont.