My favourite section of any newspaper is the Births and Deaths, particularly the death notices. Reading them has been a hobby of mine since I was 12 years old. In 1968, I cut a notice out of our daily paper and taped it to the mirror in my bedroom. Months later, my mom, while in my room warning me to clean it, suddenly stopped, looked at the mirror and read the notice.

“Who’s this?” she asked.

“I don’t know,” I said. “I read the death notices all the time. I like the way this one’s written.” Mom looked at me, shook her head and walked out of the room. I can only imagine the conversation she had that night with my dad.

“Something must be wrong with her,” she would have whispered to him. “What 12-year-old girl makes a hobby out of reading death notices?”

I did. I’d rather read the deaths than the comics, but I adored notices that said something funny, such as: “Died suddenly at 75 years of age.” To 12-year-old me, that was hysterical. Seventy-five was ancient, on death’s doorstep! What could possibly be sudden about dying at 75? (These days, I don’t find that so funny.)

I also liked heartfelt notices, the long ones where you could tell the person would be sorely missed. Ones about children dying scared me and made me sad, but the saddest notices of all were the ones that were just a fill in the blank: a name, the year of birth, the year of death and a location for the funeral. Didn’t they do anything interesting? Didn’t anyone love them? Won’t anyone miss them?

The more I read, the more I realized the best notices were not only a public announcement of death, but also a celebration of life. Those ones told us something interesting about the deceased; perhaps their funny nickname or what made them laugh or what made them proud and of course the names of those who loved them.

In particular, I liked the ones that listed ex-spouses. Imagine staying friendly with an ex?! The ones that made my eyes glaze over rattled off lists of accomplishments, degree after degree and award after award. Boring!

At first, I never recognized the names of anyone I knew, but as I became a teenager I would occasionally see a notice for the grandparents of someone I knew. Skip ahead a few years and I was reading death notices for parents of people I knew.

I never thought it would happen, but in time I wrote my own beloved mother’s death notice. I wanted it to paint a picture of her – an immigrant to Canada and the mother of seven who worked full-time, who had numerous hobbies and who was dearly loved. I wanted every word to sing. I worked on it and worked on it and sent the first draft to my six siblings; each had something they wanted to add or subtract. I worked on a second draft and a third and a fourth. Finally, I got it just right. Mom would have loved it.

Seven years later – again with the input of my siblings – I wrote my adored father’s death notice. It was tender, funny and would have made him laugh. I hoped both my parents would now appreciate my quirky hobby.

Friends now ask for my help with death notices for their loved ones; it is an honour. I cherish tweaking and making the notice tender or a little funny, or a little more informative, just like the best notices I’d read over the years. I always refrain from euphemisms, such as passed away, preferring the concrete, died.

I view the death notice as the last gift you can give your loved one. You can never give them another birthday present, so – if you have the money, or if you’re about to inherit it – why not make sure the death notice is your final spectacular gift to them? Write it so it will be a cherished family keepsake.

Now, at the age of 60, hardly a day goes by that I don’t recognize the name of at least one person in the notices in my daily paper. No matter what city I’m in, as long as the newspaper is in English, I read the death notices.

Sometimes, I still cut out ones that are particularly well written. One friend told me he also looks at the death notices, but only to make sure his name isn’t there. He says, “It’s a reminder for me that any day my name’s not there, is a great day.”

I love his optimistic attitude, but I have to face facts: One day my name is going to be there. I want my notice to be fabulous, better than the best one I’ve read.

I want it to express how much I loved and was loved by my husband, my three amazing sons, my family and my friends. It will have to be tender, funny, informative and uplifting.

I’d want someone who didn’t know me to read it and say, “I wish I knew this woman!” I want my great-great-grandchildren to say, “Wow! She was a character!” That is, if my three grown sons ever have children; nudge, nudge.

What I realize most of all, though, is that my sons do not have my enthusiasm for death notices. They don’t even read them. What if my death notice is – horrors – just a fill in the blank?

I hope I’ve got another 30 good years left, but I’ve decided I’m going to start working on my own death notice. How else will I be certain every word sings?

Nancy Figueroa lives in Toronto.