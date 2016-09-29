-
Abirati Magnolia Stripe pants, $195 at Ted Baker London (www.tedbaker.com).
Altuzarra Serge floral-jacquard flared pants, $1,395 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
Collection Drake’s for J.Crew pants, $259 at J.Crew (www.jcrew.com).
Tibi All Over Sequins Slouch pants, $1,100 (U.S.) through www.tibi.com.
Johanna Ortiz Principe De Conde metallic pants, $1,140 (U.S.) through www.modaoperandi.com.
Mary Katrantzou Agate jacquard trousers, €780 through www.mytheresa.com.
