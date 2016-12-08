The Product

CoverGirl So Lashy! mascara by blastPro, $13 at mass retailers.

The Promise

Bold, dark and sexy lashes, no matter how short, sparse or straight they really are. The multi-faceted brush eliminates the need to layer mascaras to achieve the desired look.

How it works

The unique wand has three different zones to cover every part of the lash. The first loads on formula for volume, the second combs through for length and definition and the third, the “lash-finder tip,” grabs hard-to-reach lashes. The formula is available in eight shades, three of which are waterproof and one, Extreme Black, is CoverGirl’s darkest mascara to date.

How to use it

Apply with the brush side up before rotating to the comb section. Use the ball tip to finesse the corner lashes.

The bottom line

The popularity of plastic brushes has brought all sorts of unusual shapes and styles to mascara wands. While this mascara’s particularly spiky brush looks like it walked off the set of Mad Max, what drew me to So Lashy! was the fact that it’s CoverGirl’s darkest mascara formula yet. Black is a favourite, albeit controversial, colour in the fashion lexicon. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour reportedly hates it, while Comme des Garçons’s elusive designer Rei Kawakubo is quoted as saying, “I work in three shades of black.” Indeed, not all noir is created equal, as anyone who’s adopted a uniform of dark pieces can attest. In the end, I was surprised to find that what I like most about this mascara is its brush. It took me a few tries to get the hang of it (because I’m bad at following instructions), but once I did, I could clearly see how each step was working. And yes, the formula is very dark, but is it the darkest shade of black I’ve ever seen? I’d love to hear what Kawakubo has to say about it.

