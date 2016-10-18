The Product

Dermablend Smooth Liquid Camo Medium Coverage Foundation, $42, at various drug stores.

The Promise

This long-wearing, medium-coverage foundation will conceal minor to moderate concerns including rosacea, redness, hyperpigmentation, acne scars and birthmarks, without drying out skin.

How it works

Founded by a dermatologist in 1981, Dermablend uses an uncommonly high level of pigments in formulas that are easily blendable and available in a wide range of shades. They also offer products with heavier coverage for more difficult-to-conceal features like vitiligo, varicose veins and tattoos.

How to use it

Apply a small amount with fingertips, working from the inside of the face outward (a little goes a long way). Blend around the neck and forehead to avoid uneven lines. There’s no need for a primer, but you may choose to set it with the brand’s Loose Setting Powder for extended wear of up to 16 hours.

The bottom line

If you think your face is in need of a tabula rasa, this is the foundation for you. Previously available only in the U.S., Dermablend went viral in 2011 when Montreal model “Zombie Boy” (a.k.a. Rick Genest) was filmed washing it off to reveal his famously tattooed body and face. If it can make an honourable man out of Zombie Boy, think of what it could do for the dark circles under your eyes. I typically favour lightweight coverage that evens out my skin tone while still letting my so-called flaws shine through, but there’s definitely something liberating about starting from scratch. With just a small amount of foundation, all traces of rosiness, freckles, upper-lip melasma and that scar I got in a freak medicine-cabinet accident instantly vanished, letting me rebuild my colouring in a more deliberate and refined way. And as someone who blushes at the drop of a hat, being able to hide my emotions at a cocktail party is kind of like winning the lottery.

Report Typo/Error