Smashbox Cover Shots: Eye Palettes, $35 each at Sephora (available only online until January 2017 at www.sephora.com) and Beauty Boutique by Shoppers Drug Mart (available only online until January 2017 at www.beautyboutique.ca).

Eight “curated” eyeshadow shades packed in seven travel-sized palettes, each with two double-sized base shades and six colours, to create a variety of eye looks.

Each palette combines a complementary mix of shades ranging in finish from matte to high-shimmer and metallic to highlight eyes in a subtle or bold fashion.

Choose one of two base colours to smooth onto lids, then layer and blend the mix-and-match shades to your liking.

One of my favourite movie scenes is from Tim Burton’s 1990 Christmas classic Edward Scissorhands, when Edward’s foster mother Peg, a kind-hearted Avon saleswoman, attempts to conceal his facial scars with a thick layer of foundation. “Then you blend, and blend, and blend,” she says. “Blending is the secret.” Was she ever right. Search “blend eye shadow” on YouTube and you’ll find more than 100,000 tutorials, with several boasting millions of views. My blending skills are a bit rusty, as I’ve been stuck in an eye makeup rut over the past few months. When you’re rushing out the door and just want to look awake, it’s easiest to dust on a layer of universally flattering neutral shadow, swipe on some mascara and call it a day. But on those mornings when you have the luxury of more than just a few hurried moments to yourself, I would highly recommend spending them blending up the perfect complement to your peepers. The range of shades in each of Smashbox’s new palettes allows you to slowly push your shadow comfort zone, so you can take baby steps towards perfecting the perennially sought-after smoky eye while experimenting with an impactful combo that works for day. I noticed a huge difference in my appearance when I took a more thoughtful approach to my eye makeup, using the maroons and soft, pinky golds in the Golden Hour palette (shown) to make my baby blues really stand out. If I learned anything from Edward Scissorhands, it’s that blending in is overrated. Blending shadows, on the other hand, can work some magic.

