After the popularity of the natural-hair movement, the beauty pendulum is swinging back to tamed and controlled strands, while incorporating a carefree spirit. At Thierry Mugler, hair was strictly parted down the centre and tucked behind the ears before cascading into easy, natural waves, while at Balmain, it was a wet-look side part that achieved the same effect. At Altuzarra, a part was skipped altogether in favour of pushing wet-look hair away from the face. To nail a super-smooth look at the roots and let the rest of your hair maintain its natural vibe, give locks regular conditioning treatments, and slick into place with an oil-based product for maximum shine. For extra control, smooth the area first with a flatiron.

You’ve heard of strobing, contouring, baking and other Instagram-driven beauty trends; this season, it’s all about draping. This 1980s-style blush trend involves contouring cheekbones with blush placed high up on the cheeks.

To get the flushed look spotted at Chanel, Reem Acra and Adam Selman, follow the natural bone structure of the face, applying blush to the high points of the cheeks rather than the apples. To add an element of razor-sharp colour contouring evocative of Cyndi Lauper, apply a deeper shade of blush just below the apples. The final effect of draping can be extreme, so if your preference leans toward a natural flush, stick to a traditional dusting to warm the centre of your cheeks.

Makeup artists added a playful hit of colour in unexpected ways this season, a joyful reminder that makeup can be fun. For the colourphobes of the world who prefer a dark monochromatic wardrobe, it’s easy to incorporate this trend without channelling Boy George. Start small, with a peachy coral statement lip like those seen at Max Mara, or rainbow-bright fingertips such as the Picasso-inspired nails spotted on models at Novis. Those well-versed in the art of colour coordination will want to explore more unconventional placement of these Crayola-like hues, taking cues from the yellow-and-blue eye designs at Sportmax and Christian Siriano. Experiment with graphic shapes and combinations à la Maison Margiela, or let the colour do the talking with a classic application. The future is bright no matter what you choose.

