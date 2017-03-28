The Product

Burt’s Bees Eye Makeup Remover Pads, $9.99 at grocery and drugstores.

The Promise

Gently but effectively removes all eye makeup, including waterproof formulas, without rinsing, residue or irritation in a formula that’s hypoallergenic and safe for all skin types and contact lens wearers.

How it works

Forest Stewardship Council-certified cloth pads are cut in hexagonal shapes to reach all corners of the eye. The 99.5-per-cent natural formula is made with vegetable glycerin, and contains kiwi extract to help nourish and hydrate the delicate eye area after makeup is removed.

How to use it

Gently wipe a presoaked pad over closed eyelids until makeup is removed.

The Bottom Line

Last year, I interviewed an internationally celebrated beauty writer who told me she wasn’t too particular about any products, like cleanser, that go down the drain. It got me thinking about why I’m fussy about cleansers. But, I absolutely love washing my face at the end of the day, so why wouldn’t I be choosy about what gets top billing for this important activity? Secondly, I’m one of the estimated 70 per cent of people who claim to have sensitive skin. I consider mine to be more on the reactive side, which means I steer clear of harsh, soap-based scrubs. For the delicate eye area – which, yes, does require special care – these almost-entirely-natural presoaked pads did the trick without any irritation. They’re convenient and get the job done quickly, even erasing all traces of liquid eyeliner and false-lashes glue after a recent glamorous night out. That’s the true test of any cleanser, and this one passed with flying colours.

Report Typo/Error