The product

Miu Miu Perfumed Hair Mist, $55 at Sephora, Holt Renfrew, Hudson’s Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The promise

This scented mist imparts Miu Miu’s debut eau de parfum to hair for a soft hint of aroma.

How it works

A lightened version of Miu Miu, which hit stores last year, this delicately scented eau lends the same lily of the valley and peppery notes to hair, giving it a subtly sexy smell.

How to use it

This light mist has more in common with a perfume than a hair product and can be applied liberally to clean or — better yet — unwashed hair. Flip your head over and apply a couple of sprays to the underside of hair before standing up and spritzing the top side three to five times. For a lighter approach, mist it into the air above your head once or twice and allow it to fall onto you.

The bottom line

Miuccia Prada launched Miu Miu, the quirky little sister to her much-lauded fashion label Prada, in 1993, and, with similar fanfare, she introduced the house’s first fragrance some two decades later. It apparently took perfumer Daniela Andrier around 1,200 attempts to get the scent just right, and the result is a thoroughly modern floral fragrance with an unexpected animalic side. According to a press release from the brand, Miu Miu was designed for a woman who is at once “brilliant and frivolous, fearlessly fun and seriously light hearted.” In other words, you might say this is the type of girl who has everything else, making a hair perfume exactly what she needs. I bought my first bottle of hair perfume while visiting Vancouver last fall, and it immediately became the most prized step in my beauty regimen. There’s something self-indulgent about wearing any fragrance, and one designed just for your hair seems even more so. Catching a whiff of your locks throughout the day is a pleasant reminder that, yes, you did take a few moments out of your hectic morning to mist solely for your personal enjoyment. It is the gift that keeps on giving.

