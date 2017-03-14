The Product

Clarins Multi-Active Yeux, $45 at department stores, drugstores and through www.clarins.com.

The Promise

Designed for women in their 30s, this instant eye reviver smooths fine lines, minimizes signs of fatigue including puffiness and dark circles, and protects skin from pollution.

How it works

Encapsulated teasel plant extract targets the skin’s connective tissues to help it fight the effects of a stressful lifestyle. A blend of plant extracts targets fine lines and minimizes dark circles, while caffeine combats puffiness, and the brand’s botanical anti-pollution complex fights the effects of indoor and outdoor pollution. Illuminating pigments and the cryo-metal tip brighten the eye area.

How to use it

Apply the gel cream morning and night using your fingertips, pressing lightly from the inner to the outer corner of the eye, and run the cryo-metal tip lightly under the eyes from inner to outer corner for a fluid-draining, depuffing effect.

The bottom line

I’m no adrenaline junky. Instead, I get my thrills from finding the perfect beauty products and this eye cream feels like it was made just for me. Designed to fight the negative effects of hectic days, late nights, stress and a lack of sleep, the product is housed in a tube coloured pale pink, a shade known in marketing circles as “millennial pink” for its popularity amongst that demographic. It’s a shade I, too, am powerless to resist. The best part of this lightweight gel cream is its tube’s cryo-metal tip, which is made of an ultra-cold metal that feels divine on the eye area, particularly near the temples. I enjoyed applying this cream so much that I overdid it a couple of times, resulting in my undereye concealer flaking off (best to use restraint and keep this product on the bone below the eyes, not directly on your under-eye area). The soothing ritual of rubbing this metal tip around my eyes immediately had me feeling rejuvenated and re-energized, adding a welcome boost to my mornings.

