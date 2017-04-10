The product

Shiseido Full Lash Multi-Dimension Mascara, $32 at Hudson’s Bay, Nordstrom, Shoppers Drug Mart and Jean Coutu.

The promise

Eyelashes will reach their fullest potential with this lightweight mascara that lengthens, curls and adds volume in two shades of either black or brown.

How it works

A powder-based formula adds lift without weighing down lashes, while flexible wax provides an even coating and long-lasting shape. The bendable head of the wand allows for easier application at the inner and outer eye corners with a brush that applies mascara equally well to flat and curly lashes.

How to use it

Use the mouth of the container to gently bend the brush to adjust to your desired angle. Put the curved part to the eyelash roots. Apply mascara up to the eyelash tips with upward motion.

The bottom line

Mascara is a problematic product for many. It can smudge easily, flake off or simply isn’t dramatic enough. Some swear by their favourites, while others, like me, flit from brand to brand, experimenting with different brushes and formulas in varying shades of black. Aside from not being genetically blessed with Bambi-level ocular accoutrements, my personal lash-related pet peeve has always been getting the mascara brush to reach the teeny tiny ones hiding at the inner and outer corners of my eyes. Contrary to what my chemically darkened mane and brows will tell you, my hair is on the fair side, so finding each of those little lashes is something I consider crucial; the moveable brush on this wand made that tedious process much easier. It also worked wonders on the rest of my lashes, leaving them looking longer, evenly coated and wide-eyed. Looks like Bambi has some competition.

