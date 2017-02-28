The Product

Aromacentric Face It Hydrating Face Oil, $60 through www.aromacentric.com.

The Promise

This all-natural facial oil will fortify skin against the elements while leaving it soft and hydrated.

How it works

Carrier oils (the base oils that “carry” essential oils) of organic camellia, cold-pressed avocado, organic carrot infused in sesame and borage are high in fatty acids, and act as a barrier to prevent moisture from escaping the top layers of skin and protecting against free-radical damage. Essential oils of neroli and jasmine uplift and relax you while hydrating your skin.

How to use it

Place one-quarter to one-half of a teaspoon on fingertips and apply in light upward strokes onto a damp face and neck in the morning. Seal in the oil with an all-natural lotion. Those with extremely dry skin may wish to apply the oil in the evenings as well. It can also be applied anywhere on the body in need of extra hydration and care.

The bottom line

It was a few years ago, during the Toronto International Film Festival, that I first fell in love with Aromacentric. I tried the brand’s After Party oil blend, a “tonic for the head” that promises to help get you back on track the morning after a late night out. The Toronto-based brand specializes in on-the- go aromatherapy, and its portable roll-ons are a portal to instant wellness. Face It is founder Carol-Ann Granatstein’s first foray into skin care.

I wore this blend throughout January and February – my skin’s least favourite time of year – as unforgiving winter winds whipped my poor skin into a frenzy. Applying Face It before my moisturizer adds another level of protection and hydration, soothing and preventing the dry flakiness I normally experience during the winter. Now, I’m ready to put my best face forward.

