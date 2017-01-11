The Product

Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Modeling Mask, $60 at Sephora (www.sephora.com).

The Promise

Used in the facials at Dr. Gross’s Upper East Side dermatology clinic, which counts A-list New Yorkers like Olivia Palermo among its clients, this modelling mask intensely hydrates, leaving skin looking plump, dewy and radiant after just one use.

How it works

Upon application, the mask dries from a gel to a solid, which facilitates an oxygen exchange and removes impurities from the skin’s surface. It contains a clinical-grade algin to supply skin with minerals, glycerine to draw water to the skin and seal in moisture, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and improve skin’s water-holding capacity.

How to use it

Mix together one packet of Hyaluronic Cushion Gel with a packet of Activating Powder in a bowl and apply the gel with the supplied spatula in a thick layer onto clean, dry skin, avoiding the eye area. The mask will set within five to seven minutes, but may be left on for up to 15. To remove, peel the mask off with your fingers before applying your usual moisturizer. The product can be used weekly.

The bottom line

A friend of mine recently confessed that she hates washing her face before bed; she sees it as a tedious task that, when skipped, is basically committing a cardinal sin of skincare. Admittedly, ridding your face of makeup, sebum and debris can be a bore, and on lazy winter nights a true disruption – if you will – between a Netflix binge and bedtime. With this in mind, I think it’s nice to jazz up your evening routine when possible. Preparing and applying this mask added some fun to my typical nightly skincare regime; mixing it together fosters the same soothing effect as baking (minus the calories), and it’s impossible not to delight in painting your face a bright shade of blue. Once the mask hardens, peeling it off is as satisfying as ripping off a pore-cleansing strip, and the result is equally obvious. The cooling sensation of the mask left my skin refreshed and rehydrated, while the plumping effect was noticeable the next morning. All without a trip to the Big Apple.

Report Typo/Error