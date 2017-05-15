The product

Guerlain Terracotta Huile Sous Le Vent Nourishing Dry Oil, $62 at Sephora and select Guerlain counters (www.guerlain.com).

The promise

This multipurpose dry oil nourishes, hydrates and enhances your complexion, the skin on your body, and your hair, with a lightweight, non-greasy finish in a 100-mL carry-on-friendly bottle.

How it works

Camelina oil prevents cellular aging, while vitamin A- and E-rich almond oil improves skin’s elasticity. Meadowfoam oil, a plant extract, nourishes and softens hair.

How to use it

Apply to the body after showering and to face and hair as needed.

The bottom line

There’s something deliciously European about smothering your body in a fragrant oil, like you’re about to get up to something sordid on la Croisette before heading back to your yacht. After a lifetime of religiously applying body lotion post-shower, switching to dry oil has given me a new lease on life; the feeling is akin to swapping the burden of a wool coat for a lightweight jacket on a sunny spring day. Huile Sous Le Vent’s conditioning properties left my skin feeling soft and hydrated, but not greasy, and it eliminated the product absorption time I normally budget into my morning schedule. I brought it on a recent trip to Montreal – likely the closest I’ll get to a South of France vibe this summer – where its travel-friendly size and multi-tasking abilities kept my skin and hair looking great, plus it left space in my suitcase to bring home more wine. For that I say, merci.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

Report Typo/Error