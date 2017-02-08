From her bright auburn hair to her unmistakably powerful voice, Kiesza is nothing if not striking. On Feb. 9, the Calgary-born singer releases M.A.C Kiesza, her first ever makeup collaboration and a partnership she describes as a career highlight. “For me, it’s kind of like a childhood dream come true,” she says. “When I was about 11, I walked by a M.A.C store and I saw all these vibrant eye shadows and I was just like, ‘Whoa, these are really cool.’ Having them as my first collaboration, it feels kind of meant to be.”

The four-piece, limited-edition collection features new shades of lipstick and gloss, and two existing M.A.C products – a liquid eyeliner and a brow pencil – that the singer considers her on-stage go-tos. “I full out perform,” she says. “I’m dancing and singing and I sweat because it’s an hour and a half of aerobic activity. It’s literally the only eyeliner I’ve found that doesn’t come off on stage.”

The lipgloss in M.A.C’s high-shine Vamplify formula is a deep chocolate called Thunder Kiss, a dramatic shade the singer says is ideal for switching up your look from day to evening when you don’t have time to go home before going out. The lipstick, Dearly Beloved, is a warm, soft brown in a matte formula with a rosy undertone that Kiesza chose for its versatility and wearability. “I was really, really into browns at the time that I chose this,” she says. “I wanted something that was versatile and could work on different skin tones – a colour that would work for as many people as possible.”

The product also shares its name with Kiesza’s new single, Dearly Beloved, a poppy ballad that signals a departure from the 1990s house anthems on 2014’s Sound of a Woman. With a new album out later this year, Kiesza says her audience can expect to hear evolution in her work. “I’m a songwriter and, before being a solo artist, I was writing for all types of different people and different styles,” she says. “I want it now to be more of an eclectic sound. I want you to hear a Kiesza sound. It is an exploration and an evolution.”

M.A.C Kiesza, from $21 at M.A.C (www.maccosmetics.ca).

THIS WEEK’S STYLE HAPPENINGS

New York Fashion Week kicks off on Feb. 9, and Globe Style’s fashion editor Odessa Paloma Parker will be taking it all in from the front row. Follow along with all of the action on Instagram @globestyle, and then stay tuned for social media dispatches from London and Milan.

On Feb. 11, Toronto's Gladstone Hotel will host the annual Erotic Arts and Crafts Fair . This Valentine's Day celebration of DIY culture will feature locally made décor, lingerie and personal care items, all with a sexy twist. For more information, visit www.eroticartsandcrafts.com.

. This Valentine’s Day celebration of DIY culture will feature locally made décor, lingerie and personal care items, all with a sexy twist. For more information, visit www.eroticartsandcrafts.com. Whatever your relationship status, Valentine’s Day is a good excuse to indulge your sweet tooth. Running from Feb. 10-12 at the Marché Bonsecours in Montreal is Je t’aime en chocolat, a market and festival devoted to chocolate, including chocolate-themed fashion shows. For more information, visit www.jetaimeenchocolat.com.

