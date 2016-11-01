The Product

Giorgio Armani Lip Magnet, $45 at Sephora, Holt Renfrew, Hudson’s Bay and Nordstrom.

The Promise

Lip Magnet’s “bare-lips” sensation is non-sticky, stays put and won’t cause dryness. Available in 18 shades and lasting up to eight hours of wear, this liquid lipstick imparts an extremely fine layer of vivid matte colour.

How it works

Lip Magnet is Armani’s first liquid lipstick to use an inverted emulsion formula, which means it has a water-in-oil base. Upon application, the water in the product slowly evaporates, allowing the oils and pigments to fuse together, leaving behind an extremely thin wash of highly pigmented colour that keeps lips feeling hydrated.

How to use it

First apply colour with the flat side of the new, calligraphy pen-inspired triangle-shaped applicator, then define your lips’ contours using the pointy tip. If you desire more intensity, it can be layered.

The bottom line

I was about 10 years old the first time I applied lipstick on myself. My friend Amy and I were undertaking our first experiments with cosmetics, and I’ll never forget the amused look on her mom’s face when she saw my sloppy handiwork. Whether you’re a grade schooler or a #girlboss, applying lipstick properly can be tricky; this unique formula calls for an entirely new application strategy. It’s very fluid, almost like a stain, but also extremely pigmented, so you really want to be meticulous and get it on just right – it’s not the kind of thing you haphazardly apply while on your way out the door. Once it is on, as the name suggests, it truly does stay put with a magnetic-like force, and the most interesting part is that you won’t even notice it’s there. There are some people who hate the feeling of lipstick, which can sometimes leave behind an unpleasantly greasy, tacky or dry sensation. Lip Magnet is four times thinner than a traditional liquid lip colour formulation – which is anywhere between 10 to 40 micrometers – so it’s like wearing plenty of colour while feeling like you’re wearing nothing at all.

