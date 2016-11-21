The Product

Belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb, $47 at The Face Shop, Nature Collection and Fruits & Passion.

The Promise

This comforting, indulgent cream provides up to 26 hours of moisture, leaving skin soft, supple and hydrated.

How it works

The formula contains a blend of apothecary herbal extracts, including hydrating comfrey leaf, that envelopes skin in a rich yet lightweight cream that’s free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates.

How to use it

Apply evenly to face and neck morning and night. In case of a dehydration emergency, it can be used as a moisture mask: apply a generous layer and tissue off after five minutes.

The bottom line

Derek Zoolander wasn’t far off when he said, “Wetness is the essence of beauty.” More and more, skincare companies are touting the benefits of hydration as an effective way to keep skin looking healthy and vibrant. But beyond your appearance, winter is coming – and with it, the skin-drying one-two punch of cruel winds and harsh heating. Belif’s Moisturizing Bomb fights back with a powerful yet gentle explosion of hydration. Touted as the number-one selling beauty product across all categories in Korea’s prestige skincare market, Moisturizing Bomb combines a 19th-century Scottish apothecary herbal formula with Seoul-based owner LG Group’s K-beauty technology for a modern texture with traditional ingredients. Much like Zoolander’s diverse catalogue of looks (Le Tigre, Blue Steel, Magnum, et al.), my skin type is incredibly varied; it’s dehydrated, oily and reactive all at once. One of my favourite things to do when I get home is wash my face and rehydrate, and this rich, soothing cream is the perfect way to restore and pamper skin after a long day. It’s gentle enough that it doesn’t agitate, and hydrates without turning my forehead into an oil slick. While we may not all have Zoolander’s perfect bone structure, thanks to this treating your skin to some mid-winter TLC is a total no brainer.

