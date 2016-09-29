The Product

NARS Velvet Lip Glide, $34, narscosmetics.com.

The Promise

Get next-level lips with this innovative liquid lipstick that delivers soft and saturated coverage in a semi-matte, silky finish.

How it works

A hybrid between a fluid gloss and matte lipstick, the product features an oil-infusion complex that makes it glide on smoothly. The concentration of oils creates a gloss-like texture that nourishes lips while also delivering intense colour that won’t dry out. The collection is available in 13 shades named after iconic 1970s venues and attitudes including No. 54 and Danceteria.

How to use it

Swipe on lips as desired.

The bottom line

The 1970s are the thing these days, and my feelings on the decade can only be described as conflicting. On the one hand, the return of 1970s fashion means I can finally channel my inner Mrs. Roper and rock all-forgiving kaftans and big, frizzy hair. But the decade’s makeup trends send a shiver down my spine that can only be rivalled by the nausea brought on by the sounds of Abba. Admittedly, I was too young in the ’70s to recall what women were putting on their faces in real time, but if memories of sitting on the bathroom counter watching my aunt apply makeup serve, super-thin eyebrows, bold, glittery shadow and high-gloss lips don’t make for a pretty face. It’s the gloss in particular that I’ve never been able to tolerate, which is why I was wary to try this product. But I’m about to add it to my faves of the ’70s because it does dry to a matte finish, and the colour saturation is gorgeous and satisfying. I think what makes this truly revolutionary is the application itself. The colour glides on incredibly smoothly and the wand allows for precise placement along the lip line. It’s a one-swipe-and-go kind of deal. I like to blot to set it in, but it’s not a necessary step. This is quick, effortless, gorgeous and conflict-free.

Report Typo/Error