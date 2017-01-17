The Product

Odacité Rose + Neroli Hydra-Vitalizing Treatment Mist, $49 through thedetoxmarket.ca.

The Promise

This vegan, all-natural mist revitalizes combination, normal and sensitive skin and restores a fresh, balanced complexion while minimizing the appearance of pores.

How it works

Made in hippie-chic Topanga Canyon near Los Angeles, this lightly scented liquid blend is made primarily of aloe vera leaf juice, which keeps skin moist and protected from environmental aggressors. Rose water lends its sebum-balancing properties, while Aspen bark extract helps to minimize pores, working with neroli flower oil to prevent blemishes. Two ingredients – the rose flower water and ylang ylang oil – boast aromatherapeutic benefits: These botanical extracts purportedly combat anger and low self-esteem to promote inner harmony, peace and confidence. The mist is also available in formulas designed for mature or acne-prone skin.

How to use it

Shake well. Spritz several times on skin in the morning post-cleansing and before applying your serum or moisturizer. It can also be used to refresh throughout the day, post workout and after a makeup application as a setting spray.

The bottom line

Ask anyone I’ve shared office space with over the past five years and they’ll tell you that I am a very faithful mister. At one magazine I worked at, every afternoon one of the editors would call out “Time for a spritz!” and we’d all grab our desk-side spray bottles for a skin refresh. It’s the only cure I’ve found for computer face – that dry-eyed, strained, zombie-like feeling that strikes around 3 p.m. – and is a saviour on any flight. Unlike the water-centric aerosol mists of yore, today’s elixirs are loaded with ingredients that care for skin. Odacité’s trio of new mists feature pH-balancing botanicals tailored by skin type, earning their own spot in morning skincare routines. The Rose + Neroli version helped soothed my winter blotchiness, leaving a smooth canvas for my foundation, while the mood-enhancing aromatherapy benefits are proving to be invaluable. Who doesn’t need a little inner harmony and peace these days?

