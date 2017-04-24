The product

Stellar Limitless Foundation, $45 at Sephora (www.sephora.com).

The promise

This foundation blends to a lightweight, luminous finish and is available in 22 shades.

How it works

The oil-free formula offers buildable, highly pigmented coverage with a natural-looking, radiant and even finish. This foundation is produced without parabens, fragrance, sulfates and phthalates and is cruelty free and vegan, meaning it was not tested on animals and contains no animal ingredients.

How to use it

Apply using your finger or preferred foundation applicator tool and blend across the face. Layer where more coverage is desired and allow to set before applying concealer and a setting powder.

The bottom line

If, like me, you spent your Friday nights during the 1990s transfixed by the ultra-glam dancers on MuchMusic’s Electric Circus, you’ll want to know about Stellar, the new cosmetics line founded by former EC host Monika Deol. Born in India and raised in Canada, Deol has spent upwards of two decades on camera, which means she has also spent hours upon hours in the makeup chair. After noticing a lack of products designed for skin of all shades, Deol decided to launch her own brand this past March. She created a six-piece cosmetics line that pays particular attention to the concerns of those in the medium skin-tone range – powders that are too ashy and foundation shades that need to be mixed to match skin tones, for example. Growing up in the heyday of Electric Circus, I was too pale for any of the foundations at my nearest drugstore, and rocked an unsightly, orange-y wash throughout most of high school in a vain attempt to conceal my teenage acne. Flash forward to 2017 and Stellar’s Limitless Foundation, which has a shade light enough for me and left a smooth, velvety finish that’s even yet natural and comfortable to wear. I think it sets the tone for a day of EC-level glamour – feather boa optional.

