The Product

Ole Henriksen Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub, $34 at Sephora (www.sephora.com).

The Promise

This scrub will exfoliate skin, helping to refine pores and loosen dead skin cells with a warm/cool sensation. Skin is left feeling smooth, soft and refreshed with the brand’s signature “Ole glow.” Blood circulation is improved, as is relaxation.

How it works

Glycolic and lactic acids help to lift and loosen dead skin cells. A mix of green tea, eucalyptus, algae and Irish moss extracts, volcanic sand and neem seed oil purify skin, absorbing excess oil to help unclog and minimize the appearance of pores.

How to use it

Apply to clean damp skin, massaging in an upward, circular motion. Rinse thoroughly and follow with toner and moisturizer. It may be used two to three times per week.

The bottom line

The cute craze around hygge, a Danish word to describe the concept of embracing the dark, wintry aspects of life as a chance to relish being cozy, has also ignited an international fervour for all things Scandinavian, including the Finnish sauna. Personally, I am a fan of the water spa; the Nordic baths at Montreal’s Bota Bota spa are my preferred urban escape. But this new Sauna Scrub, with an effect that’s at once warming and refreshing, comes close to achieving that spa feeling at home – like jumping into the lake after a hot steam. The afterglow is just as enjoyable as application – skin is left feeling supple and plump. Denmark is consistently ranked by the United Nations as the happiest country in the world, and with self-care traditions like these, it’s easy to understand why.

