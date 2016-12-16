The Product

Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker Pearl Mask, $89 at Sephora, Hudson’s Bay and Shoppers Drug Mart.

The Promise

A pick-me-up that combines the instant effects of a mask with the long-term, anti-aging benefits of a serum for silky, nourished and radiant skin.

How it works

Meant to replace your evening moisturizer, this overnight mask uses a patented delivery system that keeps active ingredients locked inside tiny pearls floating in a moisturizing gel. The pearls burst during application, and it’s then that the active ingredients are released onto the skin. The pearls contain hyaluronic acid, an intense hydrator, and omega-rich apricot oil to plump and hydrate skin. The gel contains a collagen-boosting dipeptide and green-pea extract to fight signs of aging.

How to use it

Scoop about 10 pearls into one of the accompanying single-use pouches and tighten the drawstring. Using light pressure, rub the bag onto clean, dry skin, bursting the spheres to release the serum inside. Massage evenly into your face and do not rinse. Use three times a week.

The bottom line

It seems like the whole world is thirsty these days – thirsty for fame, for money, for love. My skin can relate. Before bed, I love to pile on layers of oils, serums, creams and masks; the greasier and stickier my face is when I hit the pillow, the better, especially during colder months. And yet sometimes I still manage to wake up with dry, itchy cheeks, despite all the hydrating ingredients I feed them. When I first tried this Philosophy mask, I was worried that it wouldn’t be enough to carry my skin through the night. Its texture is light, and left my skin feeling dewy but not greasy after I applied it, with none of the slick shine I’ve grown accustomed to. In the morning, I was pleased to discover my skin felt great. There was no product residue in my normally oily T-zone and no dryness in my cheeks, just a sensation of what I vaguely recall my skin was like in my early twenties – plump, vibrant and supple. Aside from these delightful results, I really liked applying the mask. If you’re someone who gets satisfaction from popping bubble wrap, bursting these little pearls on your face will quickly become addictive, or at the very least thirst quenching.

